Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,913 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development Communications
For Immediate Release
Date: March 26, 2020
Contact: Molly Elder
Telephone: 515-725-4116
Email:  molly.elder@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims reported by U.S. Department of Labor, filed between Sunday, March 15th and Saturday, March 21st, (the first time period that reflects the increased number of claims filed related to COVID-19, including the broader group of individuals eligible for claims due to the virus) was 41,890. A previous version of this press release reported 40,952 claimants who both live and work in Iowa.  The USDOL number includes 938 claims filed by individuals who work in Iowa, but live out of state.  A total of $10,674,711.86 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants who live and/or work in Iowa for the week ending on March 20.    

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims as a result of COVID-19 will be available in next Thursday's release. 

The top five industries with the most COVID-19 related claims in that time period are as follows: 

  • Accommodation and Food Services (13,364)
  • Health Care and Social Assistance (4,936)
  • Education Services (2,698)  
  • Other Services (1,999)
  • Retail Trade (1,710)  

Iowa Workforce Development successfully processed all of the initial unemployment insurance claims received in this timeframe despite the significant surge in claims.  Iowa Workforce Development encourages the public to visit www.IowaWorkorceDevelopment.gov to file for their initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim. While there, claimants will be able to get helpful information regarding unemployment insurance eligibility and receive the latest updated information.

Iowa Workforce Development is receiving an unprecedented level of calls and we have several hundred staff answering those calls each day. However, long waits are resulting from the surge and many of the questions can be answered by the information contained on our website. We ask everyone to be patient when calling and to consider looking to the website first for answers to their questions. We will continue to provide as much assistance as possible to our fellow Iowans to ensure everyone who is eligible for benefits, receive those benefits in a timely basis.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.  

###

You just read:

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.