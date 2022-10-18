IWD Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, and Iowa Workforce Development is joining the rest of the nation in celebrating the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

Throughout October, IowaWORKS offices around the state will be hosting a variety of presentations and job events where Iowans can learn about topics such as adaptive technology and reasonable accommodation.

“Iowa needs every worker it can get, and many employers are seeing tremendous benefits from employing people with disabilities,” said Linda Rouse, Division Administrator for the Iowa Workforce Development that includes IowaWORKS. “With proper accommodation, people with disabilities can become innovative and loyal employees while helping companies create a diverse culture. Meanwhile, workers can improve their quality of life, enhance self-confidence, and feel like they’re a larger part of the community.”

The theme of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation,” and is intended to showcase supportive, inclusive employment policies. One example of such policies, according to Rouse, is the Ticket to Work Program.

Ticket to Work provides free career development services and supports people ages 18-64 who receives Social Security disability benefits and want to work. Employment networks such as IWD, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services (IVRS), the Iowa Department of the Blind, and other agencies recognize that many individuals with disabilities have the talents and skills that employers want.

Job seekers are encouraged to contact their local IowaWORKS office to learn more or visit IowaWORKS.gov to set up a virtual one-on-one consultation.

Employers interested in learning more about hiring people with disabilities, or any other workforce-related challenges, can contact our Business engagement division at 1-833-469-2967 or iaworks@iwd.iowa.gov.

Check out the list of events below and contact your local IowaWORKS office for more details.

Iowa Disability Employment Awareness Events:

Decorah

10/19, 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Presentation for businesses: Disability inclusion in workplace

Council Bluffs / Dennison

10/19, 1 - 2 p.m.

Presentation: Accessibility and reasonable accommodation

Cedar Rapids /Iowa City

10/19, 3 - 5 p.m.

NAIMI presentation on mental health; panel discussion.

Dubuque

10/20, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Visits with local employers

Fort Dodge / Spencer

10/24, 2 p.m.

Virtual event: Disability: Part of the Equity Equation

Des Moines

10/26, 8 - 10:30 a.m

ADA & Employment; technology lending library

Ottumwa

10/26, 10 - 11 a.m.

Presentation for employers: Assistive technology

Creston

10/26, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Virtual Lunch & Learn: Reasonable accommodation; panel discussion

Sioux City

10/27, 12 - 1:30 p.m.

Presentation for businesses: Disability inclusion in workplace