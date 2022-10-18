Submit Release
Carper Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on the Clean Water Act’s 50th Anniversary.

“In 1972, when I was a young naval flight officer in Southeast Asia, Congress overrode President Nixon’s veto to enact the Clean Water Act. So much has changed since then. Americans now have a law that seeks to protect them from industrial pollution in our rivers, lakes, and streams and the indiscriminate destruction of our wetlands.

“While we celebrate the Clean Water Act’s immense contributions to our health, environment, and economy, some are working to turn the clock back on critical protections for our nation’s waters. Currently, there is a case before the Supreme Court that seeks to once again allow polluters to dump their waste into upstream waters without consequence.

“The truth is that while we have come a long way since enacting the Clean Water Act 50 years ago, we have to do more, not less, to deliver on the promise of clean water in our nation. Fortunately, we are making progress when it comes to improving clean water access. Last year, for example, we included the largest-ever investment in our nation's water infrastructure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This includes billions of dollars for repairing our aging wastewater and sanitation systems and making our infrastructure more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“We have made so much progress, but our work continues. We can’t stop until every American has the clean water they deserve and depend upon to thrive.”

Watch a recorded video of Senator Carper’s remarks here.

###

