Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,977 in the last 365 days.

Enjoy an autumn evening at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on Oct. 27

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Oct. 27, staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center are keeping the doors open a bit longer so people can learn about the outdoors while enjoying an autumn evening.

On that date, families looking for outdoors-oriented evening entertainment should plan to be at MDC’s “Conservation Families: Happy Fall Y’all” event at the Shoal Creek Center. The event is from 4-8 p.m. and is open to all ages. During this event, people can learn more about the outdoors through nature-themed board games and a discover table that will be located at a surprise location at the facility. There is no registration for this event, but people can learn more about this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187380

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

You just read:

Enjoy an autumn evening at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on Oct. 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.