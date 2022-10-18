Enjoy an autumn evening at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on Oct. 27

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Oct. 27, staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center are keeping the doors open a bit longer so people can learn about the outdoors while enjoying an autumn evening.

On that date, families looking for outdoors-oriented evening entertainment should plan to be at MDC’s “Conservation Families: Happy Fall Y’all” event at the Shoal Creek Center. The event is from 4-8 p.m. and is open to all ages. During this event, people can learn more about the outdoors through nature-themed board games and a discover table that will be located at a surprise location at the facility. There is no registration for this event, but people can learn more about this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187380

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.