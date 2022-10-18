Leading Event Tech Platform Helping Brisbane Venues Capitalise on Christmas Demand

The holiday season is almost here, giving hospitality venues a chance to generate more revenue than any other time of the year.

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading event tech company HeadBox, function venues Brisbane-wide are in a great position to generate business as customers are actively looking for places to book their Christmas season events. Offering products designed to help venues stand out from the competition and maximise their bookings, HeadBox is on a mission to reinvent the events industry through technology.

HeadBox says in the past two months, it has seen $2.5 million worth of local leads searching for venue hire Brisbane-wide come through the platform, with 3,200 messages sent by venues as they buckle down for their busiest season.

Matching event organisers with suitable venues is seamless on the HeadBox platform, thanks to two innovative products that function rooms Brisbane-wide can utilise as part of their sales and marketing strategy: 3D models and Lead Feed.

Enabling venues to access a live feed of relevant leads and the ability to book them commission-free, HeadBox's Lead Feed gives venues the chance to get their name out there to new audiences. Providing easy lead qualification, venues can reach their ideal future customers in the easiest and most seamless way. Venues can also track their Lead Feed performance with key metrics and analytics available.

Ahead of the Christmas period, HeadBox says many venues are locking in 3D models to showcase their spaces online. The tool allows venues to book Christmas parties without having to conduct multiple site visits with clients, saving a significant amount of time and money.

With multiple features, including 360-degree images and a photorealistic 3D floor plan perspective that is fully interactive, bookers can explore the property with one click. Interactive tags allow venues to embed any rich media such as floor plan PDFs and menus to increase the interactivity of the tour.

With plenty of time still left to push end-of-year event bookings, venues can contact HeadBox to learn more about Lead Feed and 3D tours.

Searching for function rooms hire? Brisbane bookers can find the best function room Brisbane-wide for their upcoming event listed on HeadBox. Explore the listings online today.

Contact Information:

Headbox AU

Founder

press@headbox.com

03 8564 3773



