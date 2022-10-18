Reprocessing Single Use Medical Devices (SUDs) - FDA Approved Closed Looped Process – CoreMed Partners with SureTek

CoreMed announced a new venture today with SureTek Medical and now offers “Closed Loop” SUD reprocessing for hospitals and surgical centers throughout the US.

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreMed Surgical, LLC, a premier medical device distributor, announced its new venture today with SureTek Medical and now offers “Closed Loop” SUD reprocessing for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers throughout the US.

CoreMed announces that it is now partnering with SureTek Medical, a premier FDA-approved single-use medical device (SUD) reprocessing company located in Greenville, SC. CoreMed, via its new venture with SureTek, is now able to provide its customers (regional hospitals and surgery centers) with rapid and cost-effective Closed Loop Reprocessing services.

The term, "Closed Loop Reprocessing" refers to a meticulous system of reprocessing that guarantees that the customer receives back the exact same SUDs that it sent in. Many (most) of the reprocessing service providers in the US do not use this sophisticated Closed Loop process and as a result, will return different single-use devices to a client after reprocessing.

SureTek Medical maintains an excellent reputation in the Closed Loop SUD reprocessing industry and can reprocess items such as:

• ENT Electrodes/Coblation Devices

• ENT Shavers

• ENT Tubing

• Colorado Needles

• CTR Carpal Tunnel Release Blades

• Orthopedic Electrosurgical Ablation Wands

• Arthroscopic Shavers

• Orthopedic Class I Devices

“It is a simple process”, said Sean Cherry, managing partner for CoreMed, “the hospital gathers all their single-use medical devices, places them in a pre-labeled FedEx container, and sends it to SureTek for reprocessing. SureTek stamps each device to ensure the closed-loop process prior to reprocessing. Once the SUDs are reprocessed, typically a 5-7 day turn-around, SureTek returns them via FedEx overnight delivery back to the hospital.”

Reprocessing single-use medical devices have become a significant factor in reducing expenses for many hospital organizations. In the year 2021, the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors (AMDR) reported that hospitals in the US left $2.2 Billion dollars on the table by not reprocessing SUDs.

CoreMed, an independent medical device distributor since 2017 was founded by Sean Cherry, an experienced medical device representative with 20 years of experience.

Sean and his team are available to help administrators for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers reduce their costs and increase their bottom-line efficiency by helping them incorporate efficient methods for reprocessing single-use medical devices, or for repairing and servicing surgical instruments and devices.

For more information about surgical instrument servicing or reprocessing, or to inquire about purchasing medical devices or services for your hospital or surgery center, contact Sean Cherry:

(208) 691-9999 | sean@coremedsurgical.com | https://coremedsurgical.com

