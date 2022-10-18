Building Blocks of Success: IDOT hosting series of workshops for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program, are invited.





November workshop dates and topics are:





• Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to noon: Expansion of Work Category Codes

• Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to noon: QuickBooks Part 1- Setting up your company

• Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to noon: Accounting Best Practices & Financial Reporting

• Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to noon: Improving Your Personal & Business (D&B) Credit Score

• Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to noon: Navigating the IDOT Website (Basic)

• Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon: Navigating the IDOT Website (Advanced)

• Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to noon: QuickBooks Part 2 - Performing Day to Day, Part 2





Future topics covered will include estimating and bidding, insurance, bonding, risk management, steps needed to be certified as a DBE firm and more.





Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops . Advance registration is required.





Questions can be directed to IDOT's DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.





As part of Gov. Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. In implementing Rebuild Illinois, IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, including contracting and workforce participation.



