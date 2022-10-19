Daymak launches the Combat ebike: The ultimate off-road dirt bike complete with snow kit that converts in just 1 hour

The Daymak Combat transforms from Dirt Bike to Snow Bike Get up to speeds of up to 45 mph Ready for any weather, switch from dirt bike to snow bike in about an hour!

Daymak's first off-road dirt / snow bike will be able to reach speeds of up to 45 MPH

With over 20 years of experience, we now have the know-how, distribution, marketing, service and parts to completely build and create such an amazing product as the Combat Ebike” — Aldo Baiocchi

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daymak Inc. has announced the brand-new Combat Ebike, the first of its kind: an all-terrain dirt bike that comes with a snow kit that transforms it from a dirt bike to a snow bike. With the snow kit, in about an hour you can change from wheels to track (or vice versa) so that you can ride regardless of the weather!The Daymak Combat will come with 5000W motor with a peak output of 14,000W (19 HP) and a 4800Wh battery pack allowing the ebike to get to speeds of up to 44 MPH /70km/h and will have a range of up to 80 km or 50 miles.“This is part of the evolution at Daymak, to become a full fledge designer and manufacturer of great products. With over 20 years of experience, we now have the know-how, distribution, marketing, service and parts to completely build and create such an amazing product as the Combat Ebike” Aldo Baiocchi president of Daymak states.Daymak is offering 100 units as part of the Founders edition which allows the early adopter to select their exclusive edition number as well as receiving extra bonuses. The Founders Edition is available at $13995 USD which comes with the earliest expected delivery of June 2023, or a $1000 deposit can be put down for the Deluxe version which will retail at $14999 USD and a Q4 2023 delivery. Dealer packages are also available.“The Combat ebike has been tested extensively in the Canadian wilderness over the last 3 years. Designed and tested by Steven Foster in Quebec, it can handle and fight any terrain or incline. You can ride all year long; snow or dirt! “Baiocchi Continues.You can order or find more information about the Combat Ebike online at combatebike.comDISTRIBUTION CONTACT:Nick Maaloufnick@daymak.comMEDIA CONTACT:Akili Sylvesterakili@daymak.comINVESTOR RELATIONS:Medi Kaplanimedi@daymak.com1-800-649-9320 ext. 2000

The Daymak Combat was designed and tested in Canada!