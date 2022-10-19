Lyme Disease Treatment Market - Why It Is So Trending Topic for This Decade? Everybody Should Know!

The Lyme disease treatment market is being driven by rising pet ownership and rising veterinary care spending.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lyme Disease Treatment Market by Treatment (Medication, Tick Removal), by Administration Route (Oral, Injectable, Topical), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global lyme disease treatment market accrued a sum of $737.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increased R&D efforts may lead to more effective treatments for Lyme disease. However, the increasing number of drugs for treatment is hindering the growth of the Lyme disease treatment market. Nevertheless, rapid advances in research and diagnosis of Lyme disease should lead to the development of new treatments. In addition, increased government efforts to raise public awareness about animal care and the dangers of Lyme disease are expected to fuel the global Lyme disease treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Galaxo SmithKline Plc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Mayne Pharma

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Orion Corporation

Perrigo Company Plc.

Chartwell Pharmaceuticals

Almirall, LLC

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of lyme disease treatment market research to identify potential lyme disease treatment market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global lyme disease treatment market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The Lyme disease treatment market is being driven by rising pet ownership and rising veterinary care spending. Furthermore, clinical research funded by government agencies and major firms to discover treatments for Lyme disease in humans and animals is propelling the Lyme disease therapy market forward. In addition, misdiagnosis of Lyme disease by healthcare professionals due to its comparable symptoms to other illnesses is expected to restrict the market expansion.

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global Lyme disease treatment market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to of an increase in the incidence of vector-transmitted diseases in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, due to growing awareness of Lyme disease, its treatment costs and rising disposable income in the region.

The lyme disease treatment market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global lyme disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

