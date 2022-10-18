HB 1220 Draft Housing Projections Methodology and Numbers – 30 Day comment period!

House Bill 1220 (HB 1220) directed the Department of Commerce to develop projected housing needs by income band for every county in Washington, as well as housing needs for permanent supportive housing, emergency housing and emergency services. The draft projection methodology and draft housing need numbers are now available for public comment through November 11.

After the comment period, Commerce will review comments for consideration and develop final projected housing need numbers with the final methodology and 2022 OFM population projections. Final projected housing need numbers are expected in January 2023.

Comments or questions should be directed to Laura Hodgson at laura.hodgson@commerce.wa.gov.