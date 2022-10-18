CEO Lisa Wright named to Modern Healthcare’s Top Diversity Leaders List
Community Health Choice is proud to announce that our President and CEO Lisa Wright is recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2022’s Top Diversity Leaders.
I’m honored to be named a Top Diversity Leader. This recognition reflects the emphasis I have placed on addressing health inequities and increasing overall representation and empowered leadership.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Health Choice (“Community”) is proud to announce that our President and CEO Lisa Wright is recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2022’s Top Diversity Leaders. Wright’s profile, along with other honorees, is featured in the October 17 issue of MH magazine and at ModernHealthcare.com/top-diversity-leaders.
— Lisa Wright
The Top Diversity Leaders in Healthcare recognition program honors the top diverse healthcare executives and organizations influencing policy, care delivery, and public health, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organizations and the healthcare industry.
“I’m honored to be named a Top Diversity Leader,” said Lisa Wright, Community’s President and CEO. “This recognition reflects the emphasis I have placed on addressing health inequities and increasing overall representation and empowered leadership. While our diversity, equity, and inclusion encompass ethnicity and diverse people groups, DEI leadership also is about inclusion of diverse viewpoints and lived experiences. I am grateful to Modern Healthcare for recognizing and celebrating the investments we are making to open more doors to more people: doors to health and wellbeing as well as doors to opportunity. Thank you for naming me to the 2022 class of Top Diversity Leaders; I look forward to continuing our progress as we grow forward.”
“The honorees on Modern Healthcare’s 2022 lists of Top Diversity Leaders and Organizations demonstrate a willingness to devote the resources necessary to execute meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Their efforts to provide greater opportunities internally while advancing health equity initiatives in their communities set a great example for others to follow.”
Community Health Choice, Inc. (“Community”) is a local, non-profit managed-care organization (MCO), covering more than 480,000 Members with access to care through nearly 100 hospitals and more than 19,000 providers. Community’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of underserved residents of Texas by opening doors to coordinated, high quality, affordable health care and health-related social services. For interviews with Lisa Wright, please contact Robin Paoli at Robin@Bibliosol.com. Learn more: https://www.communityhealthchoice.org/
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. For information or questions about the Top Diversity Leaders recognition program or awards gala, please contact Carly Rick, Conference and Events Manager, at: events@modernhealthcare.com or 312.649.5340.
