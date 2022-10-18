My Legal Software Launches "Immigration Speed" - Which Can Save Law Firms Thousands Of Dollars A Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Software (MyLS) has launched a new program called "Immigration Speed." The cloud-based interface provides a comprehensive yet, simplistic means for attorneys to process their cases.
"The software can save any law practice thousands of dollars a year because it immediately improves case management speed and efficiency." said Naresh Gehi, founder of both My Legal Software and Gehi and Associates. "It also helps simplify the process of clients becoming US citizens."
Immigration Speed was developed based on extensive feedback from paralegals and immigration attorneys. Unlike other general case management software, Immigration Speed is tailored specifically for immigration law firms. It automatically organizes and includes all of the required immigration forms based on the type of cases an attorney creates.
"The software's Custom Forms feature will save time by providing the user with all the relevant Immigration Forms as per the requirements. Additionally, its Calendar and Mailing Modules are organized specifically to keep track of RFEs, NoIDs, call-up dates, and different kinds of interviews and hearings." said Gehi.
Immigration Speed also offers an option with licensing fees or user-based fees based on different plans. Attorney pay a one-time fee when a new case is created with the software. As a result, for many attorneys, Immigration Speed will effectively be free.
For more information on My Legal Software's "Immigration Speed," please visit www.mylegalsoftware.com.
Ryan McCormick
