Feeling a Little Nauti: Then Join us at La Playa Dayclub in Fort Lauderdale, FL for our First Ever Boat Show Weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us October 26-Oct 30, as we celebrate our very first boat show weekend, at the hottest new beach club in Fort Lauderdale, La Playa Dayclub La Playa Dayclub is a brand new hidden jungle oasis, located on the 2nd floor of 600 Seabreeze Blvd, just steps away from both Fort Lauderdale Beach and the Bahia Mar Resort, Marina & Yachting Center. Opening in March of 2022, this luxury, second-floor rooftop location, complete with a retractable roof, has been quickly gaining momentum. Here guests are encouraged to awaken their sense of discovery and dance, drink and dine to Fort Lauderdale’s hottest house music DJs and legendary house music artists from all over the world.“We are really looking forward to the boat show this year,” says Jason Shaw, Marketing Partner of La Playa Dayclub and CEO of Round Table Marketing , a company focused on hospitality events in South Florida. “This will be my seventh year enjoying the boat show and over the years we have participated in many different ways and with many different companies. This year however is special because La Playa sits right in heart of our local yachting community and we are excited to share that with the world.”La Playa Dayclub will be open the following times during boat show weekend and all guests must be 21 and over to enter.Wednesday, October 26, 2022: 11am - 10pmThursday, October 26, 2022: 11am - 10pmFriday, October 27, 2022: 11am - 10pmSaturday, October 28, 2022: 11am - 10pm (Bone To Be Wild - Our Debut Halloween Party)Sunday, October 29, 2022: 11am - 10pm (Bone To Be Wild - Our Debut Halloween Party)“La Playa Dayclub is one of my favorite places to come says,” Scott Young a South Florida native and local fisherman. “We always enjoy the music, the drinks and it definitely has one of the best views of Fort Lauderdale Beach. You always have a good time at La Playa.”For those looking for an elevated VIP experience during the boat show, it is recommended to book a VIP cabana and enjoy your own private area with both bottle and food service. Reservations for cabanas are highly recommended as seated space is limited.La Playa Dayclub will also be honoring their locals-only guestlist all week which provides free admission to anyone on the guest list provided the club is not at capacity.Guests must be 21+ to Drink, Dine, and Dance at La Playa Dayclub.For the full menu including bubbles, liquor, and wines, please click here. About La Playa DayclubAwaken your sense of discovery as you step into the intimate jungle oasis of La Playa Dayclub, Fort Lauderdale Beach’s first true luxury day club experience. Nestled on the 2nd floor of Fort Lauderdale’s most beloved beachfront restaurant, Bo's Beach, this hidden sanctuary calls out to travelers, adventurers, and wanderers alike.Dance alongside the setting sun, immersed in lush foliage and the rhythmic vibrations of the world’s best international House Music DJs. With our breathtaking views of Fort Lauderdale Beach, this paradise found is a haven for the daring voyager inside us all. To learn more about La Playa Dayclub, please visit https://laplayadayclub.com/

Drink, Dance, and Dine at Fort Lauderdale's brand new dayclub, La Playa Daycub. Video By: Hamid Msiky at Round Table Marketing Group.