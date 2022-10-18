The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, And HomeFirst Announce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for 60-unit Interim Housing Site
EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst is proud to announce the opening of Labath Landing, a 60-Unit Interim Supportive Housing community for individuals and couples experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Labath Landing was made possible by a $14.6 million grant from the State of California’s Project Homekey.
Until now, there have been no interim housing or shelter options available in the City. In the first year alone, the 60 rooms at Labath Landing will have the capacity to serve over 100 people experiencing homelessness in the City, prioritizing those who have been sleeping in Rohnert Park and the nearby surrounding area.
Rohnert Park has been working tirelessly to address the encampments that have arisen in our city over the past few years. Labath Landing will enable the City to better respond to encampments, such as the one near Robert Lake. “Labath Landing demonstrates the City’s commitment to addressing homelessness. It will address the crisis on our streets by providing a place for people to gain stability as they transition to permanent housing- and help people move out of homelessness for good,” said Jackie Elward, Mayor of Rohnert Park.
People experiencing homelessness, especially those who have experienced trauma, are often reluctant to accept beds in traditional group shelters. Elizabeth Funk, Founder, and CEO of DignityMoves explain: “Our model of ‘Interim Supportive Housing’ differs from shelters in that everyone gets their own room, with a door that locks. This creates a compelling alternative where residents can have their own space, bring their beloved pets, have privacy with their partner, know that their possessions will be safe, and most importantly receive critical on-site supportive services. This sense of security fosters the mental and emotional stability necessary to begin the hard work of rebuilding their lives.”
HomeFirst will provide the programming and operations at the site, employing over 40 years of experience in homelessness care. Andrea Urton, CEO of HomeFirst says “Our programs foster an environment where residents can find solace, take a deep breath, and receive support with mental and physical healthcare, skill-building workshops, housing placement, and many other services. Most importantly, we believe in meeting each person where they are and approach our work as a partnership driven by the independent goals and objectives of each program participant. Each resident will work closely with a case manager who believes in them, helping them to believe in themselves and their own potential.”
Labath Landing offers extensive community spaces including a dining hall, case manager offices, a computer lab, community gardens, laundry facilities, and a pet relief area. In the words of Doug Zucker, regional director of the firm Gensler who designed this project, “we used a trauma-informed approach to balance the need for privacy with the desire to have meaningful community interactions.”
In line with DignityMoves’ dedication to rapid, cost-effective, and scalable solutions for addressing unsheltered homelessness, Labath Landing was constructed in under 4 months and will be occupied within 8 months of receiving the Homekey award– exceeding the rigorous 12-month completion deadline and qualifying the project for an early occupancy bonus.
The project was constructed using state-of-the-art modular technology. The residential buildings were manufactured by Connect Homes, while dining and other buildings came from California Modular. “We were able to accomplish this project ahead of schedule despite supply chain challenges thanks to an exceptional team of partners including PAE Engineers, Degenkolb, and many others,” said Jeff Good, Vice President and Division Manager for the project’s General Contractor Swinerton Builders.
Generous donor support helped to ensure the project succeeded. Wells Fargo bank made a significant contribution, and much of the furniture and fixtures for the site have been donated by IKEA, Living Spaces, and ANEW, all of whom have been long-time, dedicated partners to ending homelessness throughout California. Many local community members have “adopted a room” by providing bedding, personalized notes, and other decors for each of the rooms.
DignityMoves, the City of Rohnert Park, and Homefirst invite the community to join them for an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, October 23rd at 3:00 pm at 6020 Labath Avenue in Rohnert Park. The event will include speakers, refreshments, and the opportunity to tour the site and meet staff from all three organizations. For more information or to RSVP, please email hello@dignitymoves.org A live stream will be available on the DignityMoves Instagram page (@dignitymoves).
About DignityMoves
DignityMoves works to end unsheltered homelessness by building Interim Supportive Housing with rapid, cost-effective, scalable solutions. DignityMoves has built communities in San Francisco and Santa Barbara with several more underway. Focused initially on California, the organization plans to expand nationally. For more information, a press kit, or to donate to DignityMoves please visit www.dignitymoves.org If you are a government official and would like to bring one of these innovative, interim housing solutions in your city please contact hello@dignitymoves.org.
About HomeFirst
HomeFirst is a leading provider of housing opportunities – emergency, interim, and permanent to our unhoused and housing-insecure neighbors in The Bay Area of California. With more than 40 years of experience, HomeFirst views housing as a fundamental human right and understands that solving homelessness takes everyone working together. HomeFirst is relentlessly focused on eliminating barriers to permanent housing and creating a path to stability for everyone they serve. For more information about HomeFirst, or to be a part of our community solutions to ending homelessness please visit www.homefirstscc.org.
