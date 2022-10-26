$50 Million Insurance Funding for Solar Manufacturing Plant, Partnerships with Clean Energy Leaders: Stock Symbol: SNPW
As part of our renewable energy platform, we move through our underwriting, analysis, and feasibility study. We have identified properties that will add high value to our platform”MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $50 Million Insurance Wrap Funding for Solar Manufacturing Plant, Plus Partnerships with Clean Energy Leaders Marine Electric and Fox ESS: Sun Pacific Holding Company (Stock Symbol: SNPW)
— Nicholas Campanella, CEO of SNPW
- Invictus Risk Solutions to Provide Insurance Wrap for $50 Million of Solar Manufacturing Plant.
- Working with US Military Contractor Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development.
- Agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up to 1GW of Panels per year, Leading Annual Revenues to $450 Million.
- Distributorship from FoxESS for North & South America Plus Australia.
- “NANO SOLAR” Panels for Global Sales, with a Capacity of Up to 50 MW Per Year.
- Partnership to Develop Waste Recovery Plants in Australia Projected to Attract $1 Billion in Investment Value.
Sun Pacific Holding Company, Inc. (OTC: SNPW) is a diversified holding company encompassing subsidiaries: Sun Pacific Power Corp, Street Smart Outdoor Corp, and National Mechanical Corp. SNPW use management's knowledge and experience to serve customers and shareholders through quality service and equipment and by protecting the environment with smart green technology.
Under its existing agreement to market inverters and other advanced energy management devices from the well-established FoxESS brand.
SNPW has Engaged the Services of Invictus Risk Solutions to Provide Insurance Wrap for $50 Million Funding of its Solar Manufacturing Plant
On October 17th SNPW announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Pacific Power (“SPP”) has engaged the services of Invictus Risk Solutions to assess the opportunity of providing an insurance wrap for a $50 million-dollar funding of the company’s planned US-based solar manufacturing plant through Lloyds of London, London corporate, and other supporting insurance markets. The financing is commencing at this time and an underwriting analysis of the project will determine feasibility, testing, and other market considerations.
Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “As part of our renewable energy platform we move through our underwriting, analysis, and feasibility study. We have identified properties that will add high value to our platform of becoming a key solution in the solar industry while producing over 1GW of solar panels per year to our customers. This project should make an important contribution to the emerging solar industry in its fast-growing market.”
Mr. Campanella further added, “We are excited to be working with a strong team of advisors and underwriters who will provide our insurance wrap in cooperation with the State officials. The state’s team is providing strong access to a labor force as well as classifying our proposed property as a foreign trade zone designation.”
Paul Rowland, Senior Partner of Invictus Risk Solutions, stated, “I was very impressed with Nick’s experience and strengths and by the detail and positivity of the Sun Pacific business plan. Accordingly, I am certain that we can find a way to provide a “best in class” and “best in the market” service and solution. This will support the risk transfer structure that the Sun Pacific business model and funding requirements in the short term. In the long term, we hope to establish a strategic friendship and partnership going forward with Nick and his panel of other valued advisors.
The purpose of our engagement is to offer a bespoke suite of insurance products that “wrap” around the proposed investment and project. Our singular goal is to protect all parties by advancing, amongst others, account receivable, construction, financial, liability, management, and operational elements to enhance and support the security of the proposed project.
By offsetting the risk, we seek to drive the enthusiasm and positivity of the proposed key funders to engage.”
Invictus is an award-winning Client Advocate insurance, risk management, and securitization consultancy. The company continues to stand out above its competitors through a long-term strategy which is to provide the correct risk transfer solutions to evidence an attentive, knowledgeable, proactive, and professional service.
- Agreement with Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development
On July 27th SNPW announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Pacific Power, has an agreement with Marine Electric Systems, Inc. to handle their battery service and repair for FoxESS and technology development. Marine Electric Systems, Inc. (www.marineelectricsystems.com) is a very well-established company serving a range of important clients including the US Navy. The North American battery market was valued at USD 22.51 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 53.84 billion by 2027
Marine Electric Systems Inc, makes electronic devices for the U.S Navy. The company started wiring ships for the Navy during World War II. Marine Electric Systems is an engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing firm that has successfully designed, produced, and delivered its products to the U.S. military for over 80 years.
- SNPW and PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up to 1GW of Panels per year, Leading Annual Revenues to $450 Million
On April 19th SNPW announced an agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH. (“IST”) for the development of a 1GW per year solar manufacturing plant in the USA utilizing revolutionary technology.
This state-of-the-art processing will be done with local labor under the supervision and training from “IST” and will create cost-effective panels to boost the economy and job creation. “IST” is currently producing 1GW of solar panels and also 1GW of solar cells, a level which is planned to be doubled this year. Solar cells produced by “IST” will be used in our USA facility.
PT. IDN SOLAR TECH. specializes in solar panel manufacturing and cell production with a current capacity of 1GW for each. PT. For more information, visit www.idnsolar.com
- SNPW Launches Website Offering FoxESS Inverter and Energy Storage Solution Products for North America, South America, and Australia
On January 25th SNPW announced a new web link for FoxESS Co. LTD after becoming an authorized distributor for the full FoxESS line of energy storage products throughout North America, South America, and Australia in November. Sun Pacific Power web link https://sunpacificpower.com/fox-ess/ .
For more information on FoxESS visit: https://www.fox-ess.com/
For more information on Sun Pacific Holding Company, Inc. (OTC: SNPW) visit: https://sunpacificholding.com
