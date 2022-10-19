Award-Winning Motion Design and Animation Studio Hero4Hire Unveils Rebrand
Three-time Emmy-nominated studio updates branding to include new logo, website and reels to showcase the company's versatility and growth.
Our new look reflects who we’ve been for over a decade and leans forward into Hero4Hire’s future of next-level design and production.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hero4Hire Creative, an award-winning motion design, and animation studio unveiled a new logo and website today as the latest phase of the company’s recent growth.
— Evan Sussman
Founded in 2009 to co-produce the three-time Emmy-nominated PBS Kids series "Fizzy’s Lunch Lab," Hero4Hire soon expanded to include a Motion Design department in addition to its Character Animation services. Today’s announcement is an update to branding that has been in place since the beginning and is designed to demonstrate the company’s commitment to versatility, adaptability, and stylistic exploration.
“We’ve always had two sides to the studio, but we’ve seen an uptick in high-profile commercial work for several years while our branding has remained more rooted in children’s television,” says Allison Dressler Kramer, Partner, and Executive Producer at Hero4Hire. “We wanted a better way to represent our entire company while also retaining the energy and fun that Hero4Hire has embodied over the last 13 years.”
Most recently, Hero4Hire has seen a boost in new national clients including Wayfair, PayPal, Titleist, and Sallie Mae for design and animation services, as well as the new PBS documentary film "Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March." These projects showcase multiple design styles and mediums – traditional 2D animation, 3D/CGI, live action, mixed media – and join a diverse portfolio of work across tech, pharmaceutical, education, sports, food & drink, gaming, and entertainment sectors.
At the same time, the studio has continued its longstanding content and character-driven commercial production relationships with Hasbro, PBS Kids, CBS, and Sesame Workshop. Hero4Hire is providing animation services for the ongoing WGBH/PBS Kids series "Arthur" as TV’s longest-running children’s animated show transitions from broadcast to a series of topical web shorts.
“In 2020, we transitioned to a fully remote workforce to meet the pandemic’s challenges head-on,” says Partner and Executive Creative Director Evan Sussman. “I don’t think we realized how much that decision would open our pipeline. Our new look reflects who we’ve been for over a decade and leans forward into Hero4Hire’s future of next-level design and production.”
The company’s new website is now live at h4h.studio.
Hero4Hire Creative is a three-time Emmy-nominated animation studio and full-service production company specializing in motion design, mixed media and character animation for brands, agencies and content creators.
