MAGIFILM Launches New Film Production Company That Focuses on Independent Filmmakers

MAGIFILM Launches New Film Production Company and Partnership with National Film Board of Canada for Indie Filmmakers
Our film production company is an important step in getting filmmakers' content seen by as many people as possible”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAGIFILM has announced the launch of their new film production company which will focus exclusively on helping independent filmmakers gain exposure, distribution and opportunities they would normally not have access to. The company has stated that they are committed to working with talented and passionate filmmakers from all over the world who want to create meaningful and powerful films.
With an already impressive resume of award-winning short films , commercials and music videos under their belt , MagiFilm is looking forward to continuing this success by expanding into feature-length productions while simultaneously promoting diversity within the entertainment industry and hopes to help underrepresented voices be heard.
Magi Film Productions Inc., a Victoria-based independent production company, has also announced a distribution partnership with National Film Board of Canada. The agreement will see Magi Film's slate of films released on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This deal is a major win for Canadian indie filmmakers, as it provides them with a new avenue to reach audiences across the country.
"Our partnership with NFBC is an important step in getting our films seen by as many people as possible," said Magi Films' president and CEO Jay Neill. "The National Film Board of Canada has always been a great supporter of indie film, and we're excited to be working with them to bring our movies to viewers all over Canada and beyond."
In addition to producing films, Magi Film also offers services such as script development, marketing and crowdfunding support. For more information or to apply for funding, please visit magifilm.co
