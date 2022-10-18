UCHealth is partnering with EnlitenAI to monitor patients with drug-resistant epilepsy at home

/EIN News/ -- Fort Collins, Colo., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCHealth and EnlitenAI have been awarded an Advanced Industries grant from the State of Colorado to study the applicability of a cloud platform for personalized management of seizures in epileptic patients, especially those with drug-resistant epilepsy.

A team of researchers and clinicians at UCHealth will lead efforts for the proof-of-concept study. The study will evaluate how the seamless accessibility of data from EnlitenAI’s cloud-based platform can be used in conjunction with its artificial intelligence engine to enable neurologists to create patient-specific seizure management plans for timely intervention.

Many of these patients have a history of unpredictable seizures despite being on multiple anti-seizure medications. Effective management of seizures requires more frequent monitoring of the progression of each patient’s neurological condition and a better visibility of how each patient responds to the specific combination of medications, according to Dr. Gary Luckasen, UCHealth’s medical director of research in northern Colorado.

“I am intrigued by the ability to create patient-specific treatment plans using data-driven guidance for drug titration,” said Dr. Sean Pauzauskie, a neurologist at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins. “To date, drug titration efforts have primarily relied on a trial-and-error-based approach, which can take quite a long time. The sooner we can get the patient on the correct medication, the better it will be for the patient and their caregivers. We hope this observational study will help us get to that perfect match sooner.”

The EnlitenAI platform, called Neuroliten, monitors and records patients’ vital signs and other neurological indicators through the use of wearables, such as wrist devices and EEG headsets. Caregivers also provide valuable information about the patients’ condition, observed side effects and all details associated with seizure events. Neuroliten’s AI engine generates valuable insights from the history of all seizure events using the data collected from devices and caregivers. Through this technology, physicians will get valuable information about the seizures, any likely triggers or side effects, which can help build patient-specific treatment plans.

“This partnership will enable UCHealth to gather clinical evidence from their patients in real-world scenarios,” said Dr. Himanshu Misra, CEO and co-founder of EnlitenAI. “We intend to use this information to further refine the functionalities of Neuroliten, allowing for broad application of this program by neurologists when treating patients with epilepsy.”

EnlitenAI is a digital health startup that is in a cohort of the Innosphere Ventures’ nonprofit accelerator program aimed at using science and technology to improve health care delivery.

“We are excited to introduce Neuroliten to help patients who are struggling with epilepsy,” said Mike Freeman, CEO of Innosphere Ventures. “Innovative technologies such as this allows physicians to more rapidly treat chronic conditions is a big part of why we exist. We are grateful to the State of Colorado for the grant.”

Public-private partnerships are often at the forefront of cutting-edge advances in technology, and proof-of-concept grants are designed to help Colorado research institutions and their private partners speed up applied research, according to Rama Haris, senior manager of Advanced Industries at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. “The project being undertaken by UCHealth and EnlitenAI has the potential to transform the way seizures and drug-resistant epilepsy are managed. We're excited to see what they accomplish with this funding and how their work helps transform the healthtech industry as a whole.”

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 29,000 employees, 12 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.

About EnlitenAI

EnlitenAI is a SaaS Product startup that has built a Connected Platform (Neuroliten) with context-rich data to provide AI-driven valuable insights for effective management & personalized treatment of Neurological conditions (immediate focus on Epilepsy/Seizures). Our connected platform enables accessibility of episode-specific information and wearables-based vital parameters monitoring by the minute.

About Innosphere Ventures

Innosphere’s nonprofit accelerator program has a solid mission to grow the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem by supporting the success of science and technology companies with an exclusive commercialization program for high-tech startups and specialized laboratory facilities.

Attachment

Kelli Christensen UCHealth 7208485809 kelli.christensen@uchealth.org