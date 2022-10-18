Roivant Sciences to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 and Present at Upcoming Conferences

Investor call and webcast scheduled for Monday, November 14 at 8:00 a.m. EST





Roivant will present at investor conferences in November

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK and BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EST on Monday, November 14, 2022 to report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provide a corporate update.

To access the conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link. A webcast of the call will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant’s website after the conference call.

In addition, Roivant will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA from November 7-10. CFO Richard Pulik will present at 7:25 p.m. EST (4:25 p.m. PST) on Tuesday, November 8.





Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA from November 7-10. CFO Richard Pulik will present at 7:25 p.m. EST (4:25 p.m. PST) on Tuesday, November 8. Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference in London from November 15-17. CEO Matt Gline will present at 10:15 a.m. EST (3:15 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday, November 15.





Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, held virtually from November 29-December 1. CEO Matt Gline will present at 4:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 30.



A live webcast of each presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events and an archived recording will be available after the presentation.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch 'Vants' – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Roivant Sciences Forward-Looking Statements

