Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,185 in the last 365 days.

Open Lending to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 3, 2022

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending”), an industry pioneer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman, Keith Jezek, CEO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. A press release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 825-9789, or for international callers (412) 317-5180; the conference ID is 10171247. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact information:

Investor Inquiries:
openlending@icrinc.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Open Lending to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 3, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.