TrustCo Announces the Addition of Alejandro “Alex” M. Sanchez to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 18, 2022, TrustCo Bank Corp NY (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TRST) announced that Alejandro “Alex” M. Sanchez was elected to the Board of Directors of the Company and its subsidiary, Trustco Bank.

Mr. Sanchez is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Bankers Association, has previous public company and non-profit board experience, has served on federal boards and agencies under several US Presidents, has had gubernatorial appointments in Florida, has a juris doctor degree, and is a US Air Force veteran.

Mr. Sanchez was appointed to the Audit, Compensation, Compliance, Fiduciary, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Risk Committees of the board of directors of the Company.

Making the announcement were Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Robert J. McCormick and Lead Independent Director Dennis DeGennaro. Mr. McCormick said “We are very pleased to have Mr. Sanchez join our board. His national reputation as a tireless advocate for the banking industry and deep understanding of the regulatory and political environments in which we operate will bring meaningful value to our shareholders and elevate our board discourse.”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

