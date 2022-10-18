Submit Release
White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.33 Million, or $1.34 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2022; Highlighted By Strong Quarterly Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.33 million, or $1.34 per dilute share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.93 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. In the immediate prior quarter, the Company earned $1.79 million, or $1.79 per diluted share. In the first nine months of 2022, net income was $4.19 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, compared to $5.56 million, or $5.73 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021. All financial results are unaudited.

“We’re very pleased with the progress we have made in the third quarter,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our new markets in Harrison and Jonesboro are thriving, bringing the Signature level of service to parts of our state who have been searching for a more personalized approach to their community banking needs. The biggest news of the quarter, of course, was the grand opening of Banco Sí! in downtown Rogers. This new division of our organization is dedicated to serving the needs of our growing Hispanic and Latino population with a fully bilingual staff. As you might expect, our investments in these market expansions have impacted net income for the quarter, but they’re growing and thriving, making excellent progress.”

“Our shareholders will be pleased by the Board’s decision to double the annual cash dividend to $1.00 per share,” Head continued. “The continued success from our core markets and activities allows us to return some of our success to the shareholders who have believed in us since the beginning.”

“We continue to strengthen our core funding mix and as a results total deposits increased 7.0% compared to a year ago, with demand and non-interest bearing deposits representing 32.5% of total deposits and savings and interest bearing transaction accounts representing 44.7% of total deposits at quarter end,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “By building out our core deposit base, we are able to fund new loan activity with non-interest bearing and low-cost deposits and reduce our reliance on borrowed funds, contributing to the net interest margin expanding 23 basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Third quarter net income was $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $1.93 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded 23 basis points to 3.88%, compared to 3.65% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.58%, compared to 0.95% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 6.87%, from 9.80% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $410,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loans increased 17.9% to $780.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $661.7 million at September 30, 2021.  
  • Total deposits increased 7.0% to $791.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $739.7 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $153,000, or 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $149,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value per common share was $75.73 at September 30, 2022, from $81.47 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.57% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.53% for the Bank at September 30,  2022.
  • The Company paid a $1.00 per share annual cash dividend on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022.

Income Statement
The Company’s NIM expanded 23 basis points to 3.88% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.65% in the third quarter of 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, the NIM was 3.79%, compared to 3.68% in the first nine months of 2021.

“The changes we made in our investments and funding mix over the last several quarters, augmented by the recent Fed rate increases, resulted in net interest margin expansion during the third quarter. Our balance sheet remains well positioned to continue to benefit from additional Fed rate increases,” said Brant Ward, Chief Operating Officer.

Net interest income increased 21.1% to $8.6 million, compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total interest income increased 20.2% to $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total interest expense increased by 14.2% to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, net interest income increased 15.3% to $24.1 million, compared to $20.9 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Noninterest income decreased 19.1% to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter a year ago. Lower wealth management fee income due to the volatility in the stock market, as well lower secondary market fee income contributed to the decline during the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest income decreased 15.3% to $4.3 million, compared to $5.1 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Higher commissions due to increased revenues in business lines, residual costs related to the core conversion and costs associated with the two new markets contributed to the increase during the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $22.3 million, compared to $18.5 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 8.0% to $935.0 million at September 30, 2022, from $866.1 million at September 30, 2021, and increased 4.3% compared to $896.1 million at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $16.5 million at September 30, 2022 from $77.5 million a year ago and decreased when compared to $50.6 million at June 30, 2022. Investment securities increased 12.3% to $95.2 million at September 30, 2022, from $84.7 million a year ago, as the Company continued to move cash balances into better yielding investment securities during the quarter.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 17.9% to $780.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $661.7 million a year ago, and increased 10.0% compared to $709.3 million three months earlier.

“Loan growth was solid during the quarter, increasing 10.0% over the three-month period. Our team has done an excellent job with new loan originations, and the loan pipeline remains strong,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Total deposits increased 7.0% to $791.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $739.7 million a year ago and increased 1.7% compared to $778.1 million at June 30, 2022. New customer relationships continue to account for a majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased during the quarter to $22.8 million at September 30, 2022, from $16.1 million at September 30, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was $75.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $78.9 million at September 30, 2021, and $76.2 million at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $75.73 at September 30, 2022, from $81.47 at September 30, 2021, and $76.61 at June 30, 2022. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share during the current quarter was primarily due to a $8.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related primarily to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $84.58 at September 30, 2022.

Credit Quality
“While asset quality remains exemplary, we recorded a $410,000 provision for loan losses due to the extraordinary levels of loan growth during the third quarter,” said Maland. “We continue to focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile, throughout all credit cycles.” This compared to no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, or the third quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming loans totaled $153,000 at September 30, 2022. This compared to $185,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30,  2022, and $149,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $153,000 at September 30, 2022, compared to $185,000 at June 30, 2022, and $149,000 assets at September 30, 2021. Total nonperforming assets were 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.7 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.6 million, or 1.28% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Net loan recoveries were $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $50,000 in the second quarter of 2022, and net loan charge-offs of $81,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

Capital
The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio estimate of 11.53%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.54%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.54% and Total capital ratio of 13.57%, at September 30, 2022.

On July 13, 2022, the Company issued $15 million in subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional accredited investors through a private placement offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Recent Developments
Earlier this year, the Company launched a new market employing bilingual staff as it increased its efforts to better serve Arkansas area Latinos. Banco Sí!, a recently formed division of Signature Bank of Arkansas, will focus on a growing segment of the population. The name Banco Sí! (meaning “Yes Bank” in Spanish) was chosen to send a positive message to the Latino community, which has historically been told ‘no’ where finances are concerned. During the third quarter of 2022, the initial market location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. First St.

“The Latino community has grown to become the largest minority community in the region and the United States, and we believe it is underserved,” said Ward. “Our mission is to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses.”

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company opened its sixth market, located in Harrison in the Durand Center at 303 N. Main Street, Suite 100. Harrison, located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, is nationally recognized as one of the "Best Small Towns in America" and was previously featured in Where to Retire Magazine as one of the best retirement towns in the United States. https://www.cityofharrison.com/

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region
White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Recently, the Company has expanded into Northeast Arkansas, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced in January 2022 that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill will begin construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates two markets in Washington County, two markets in Benton County, two markets in Monroe County, one market in Boone County and one market in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the average home in Washington County sold for $348,000, up 28.2% in February 2022, compared to a year ago, with an average of 76 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $363,000, up 12.9% from a year ago with an average of 69 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 4.52% from 2022 through 2027, and median household income is projected to increase by 8.35% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 5.89% from 2022 through 2027, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.08%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 7.25% from 2022 through 2027 and median household income is projected to increase by 11.05%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 0.37% from 2022 through 2027 and median household income is projected to increase by 12.48%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.13% from2022 through 2027, and the median household income is projected to increase by 4.13%.

Sources:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


    WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    (Unaudited)
             
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
             
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 16,452,466     $ 50,573,165     $ 77,519,778  
Investment securities     95,169,822       95,838,246       84,719,875  
Loans held for sale     1,682,618       850,823       7,300,173  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     780,452,305       709,314,619       661,748,201  
Premises and equipment, net     28,317,468       28,190,083       25,202,545  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     -       -       100  
Accrued interest receivable     2,804,238       2,277,196       2,336,515  
Deferred income taxes     4,631,813       3,725,608       1,899,258  
Other investments     3,226,173       3,112,208       2,899,285  
Other assets     2,214,339       2,217,851       2,507,609  
             
Total Assets   $ 934,951,242     $ 896,099,799     $ 866,133,339  
             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits:            
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 257,288,208     $ 264,120,048     $ 518,110,563  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     354,185,035       338,840,798       23,631,159  
Time deposits     179,985,925       175,145,169       197,930,268  
Total deposits     791,459,168       778,106,015       739,671,990  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     22,769,235       10,851,757       16,095,431  
Notes payable     25,385,663       10,810,660       10,791,724  
Accrued interest payable     505,504       131,828       352,228  
Other liabilities     19,477,404       19,973,364       20,348,822  
             
Total Liabilities     859,596,974       819,873,624       787,260,195  
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock     10,039       10,039       9,763  
Surplus     89,416,483       89,091,965       88,181,971  
Accumulated deficit     (4,708,340 )     (6,042,971 )     (9,403,269 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (563,441 )     (563,441 )     (504,242 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (8,800,473 )     (6,269,417 )     588,921  
Total stockholders' equity     75,354,268       76,226,175       78,873,144  
             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 934,951,242     $ 896,099,799     $ 866,133,339  
             



    WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
    (Unaudited)
             
    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2021  
             
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees   $ 9,067,631     $ 8,539,519     $ 7,726,879  
Investment securities     574,963       443,419       397,755  
Federal funds sold and other     129,443       121,771       5,428  
Total interest income     9,772,037       9,104,709       8,130,062  
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits     781,647       642,622       801,145  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     70,336       58,483       100,671  
Notes payable     362,254       167,874       167,874  
Federal funds purchased and other     7,603       -       133  
Total interest expense     1,221,840       868,979       1,069,823  
Net interest income     8,550,197       8,235,730       7,060,239  
Provision for loan losses     410,000       -       -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     8,140,197       8,235,730       7,060,239  
             
Non-interest income:            
Service charges and fees on deposits     136,156       123,432       131,131  
Wealth management fee income     559,358       632,367       574,074  
Secondary market fee income     231,012       397,351       697,477  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets     -       9,520       -  
Other non-interest income     442,391       414,046       288,553  
Total non-interest income     1,368,917       1,576,716       1,691,235  
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and benefits     5,009,832       4,933,794       4,111,369  
Occupancy and equipment     886,450       815,223       702,058  
Data processing     577,219       517,583       430,858  
Marketing and business development     320,613       382,409       186,950  
Professional services     533,614       420,007       487,428  
Other non-interest expense     320,179       357,930       259,239  
Total non-interest expense     7,647,907       7,426,946       6,177,902  
             
Income before income taxes     1,861,207       2,385,500       2,573,572  
Income tax provision     526,576       600,433       647,957  
Net income   $ 1,334,631     $ 1,785,067     $ 1,925,615  
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic   $ 1.34     $ 1.79     $ 1.99  
Diluted   $ 1.34     $ 1.79     $ 1.99  
             



      WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
      CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
      (Unaudited)
           
      Nine Months Ended
      September 30,
        2022       2021  
           
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees     $ 25,389,852     $ 23,272,562  
Investment securities       1,400,298       1,099,091  
Federal funds sold and other       277,233       20,855  
Total interest income       27,067,383       24,392,508  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits       2,085,235       2,701,034  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       195,724       306,036  
Notes payable       698,002       503,622  
Federal funds purchased and other       7,603       2,242  
Total interest expense       2,986,564       3,512,934  
Net interest income       24,080,819       20,879,574  
Provision for loan losses       410,000       -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses       23,670,819       20,879,574  
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees on deposits       389,702       383,412  
Wealth management fee income       1,816,651       1,641,205  
Secondary market fee income       1,030,612       2,285,697  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets       (151,480 )     -  
Other non-interest income       1,200,587       750,406  
Total non-interest income       4,286,072       5,060,720  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and benefits       14,583,074       11,975,156  
Occupancy and equipment       2,464,542       1,929,421  
Data processing       1,834,815       1,361,630  
Marketing and business development       992,715       459,892  
Professional services       1,418,768       1,786,505  
Other non-interest expense       989,203       959,553  
Total non-interest expense       22,283,117       18,472,157  
           
Income before income taxes       5,673,774       7,468,137  
Income tax provision       1,479,215       1,912,682  
           
Net income     $ 4,194,559     $ 5,555,455  
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic     $ 4.22     $ 5.73  
Diluted     $ 4.22     $ 5.73  
           



    WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
    SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
                 
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
    Three Months Ended   Year ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   December 31,
      2022       2022       2021       2021  
                 
Earnings per share:                
Numerator:                
Net income available to common shareholders'   $ 1,334,631     $ 1,785,067     $ 1,925,615     $ 7,050,823  
Denominator:                
Weighted average common shares outstanding     994,996       994,996       968,946       975,058  
Effect of dilutive securities:                
Stock options     691       499       -       -  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution   $ 995,687     $ 995,495     $ 968,946     $ 975,058  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.34     $ 1.79     $ 1.99     $ 7.23  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.34     $ 1.79     $ 1.99     $ 7.23  
                 
Profitability:                
Numerator:                
Net income   $ 1,334,631     $ 1,785,067     $ 1,925,615     $ 7,050,823  
Denominator:                
Average total assets for period     908,692,882       887,698,554       802,375,174       806,437,028  
Average total equity for period     77,112,599       77,135,728       77,961,111       77,002,249  
Return on average assets     0.58 %     0.81 %     0.95 %     0.87 %
Return on average equity     6.87 %     9.28 %     9.80 %     9.16 %
                 
Efficiency Ratio:                
Numerator:                
Net interest income   $ 8,550,197     $ 8,235,730     $ 7,060,239     $ 28,269,337  
Non-interest income     1,368,917       1,576,716       1,691,235       6,588,205  
Total Income   $ 9,919,114     $ 9,812,446     $ 8,751,474     $ 34,857,542  
Denominator:                
Non-interest expense   $ 7,647,907     $ 7,426,946     $ 6,177,902     $ 25,345,327  
Efficiency ratio     77.10 %     75.69 %     70.59 %     72.71 %
                 
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   December 31,
      2022       2022       2021       2021  
                 
Asset Quality:                
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ (43,488 )   $ (49,997 )   $ 80,675     $ 461,663  
Classified assets     411,636       484,483       4,642,205       5,434,111  
Nonperforming loans     153,362       184,570       148,657       220,616  
Nonperforming assets     153,362       184,570       148,657       932,326  
Total nonperforming loans to total loans     0.02 %     0.03 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
Total nonperforming loans to total assets     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.11 %
                 



    WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
    INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
    (Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                         
Interest-earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and other   $ 23,960,268     $ 129,443     2.14 %   $ 15,558,696     $ 5,428     0.14 %
Investment securities     99,741,280       574,963     2.29 %     87,309,682       397,755     1.81 %
Loans receivable (1)     750,079,728       9,067,631     4.80 %     664,338,877       7,726,879     4.61 %
Total interest-earning assets     873,781,276     $ 9,772,037     4.44 %     767,207,255     $ 8,130,062     4.20 %
Noninterest-earning assets     34,911,606               35,167,919          
Total assets   $ 908,692,882             $ 802,375,174          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 534,033,840     $ 781,647     0.58 %   $ 477,561,034     $ 801,145     0.67 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     13,285,949       77,939     2.33 %     16,563,988       100,804     2.41 %
Notes payable     21,587,065       362,254     6.66 %     10,788,545       167,874     6.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     568,906,854     $ 1,221,840     0.85 %     504,913,567     $ 1,069,823     0.84 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     262,673,429               218,119,671          
Total liabilities     831,580,283               723,033,238          
Stockholders' equity     77,112,599               77,961,111          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 908,692,882             $ 800,994,349          
Net interest-earning assets   $ 304,874,422             $ 262,293,688          
Net interest spread       $ 8,550,197     3.58 %       $ 7,060,239     3.36 %
Net interest margin           3.88 %           3.65 %
                         
                         
(1)   Origination fee income and costs are generally recognized in earnings when incurred which, in our opinion does not produce results that differ materially from recognizing the fees and costs over the life of the loan as required by GAAP.
                         



    WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
    INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
    (Unaudited)
                         
                         
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                         
Interest-earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and other   $ 45,661,372     $ 277,233     0.81 %   $ 28,487,448     $ 20,855     0.10 %
Investment securities     91,227,775       1,400,298     2.05 %     77,965,654       1,099,091     1.88 %
Loans receivable (1)     712,785,592       25,389,852     4.76 %     651,516,641       23,272,562     4.78 %
Total interest-earning assets     849,674,739     $ 27,067,383     4.26 %     757,969,743     $ 24,392,508     4.30 %
Noninterest-earning assets     35,352,522               32,687,728          
Total assets   $ 885,027,261             $ 790,657,471          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 509,887,837     $ 2,085,235     0.55 %   $ 476,704,627     $ 2,701,034     0.76 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     12,120,343       203,327     2.24 %     18,309,108       308,278     2.25 %
Notes payable     14,438,191       698,002     6.46 %     10,781,999       503,622     6.25 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     536,446,371     $ 2,986,564     0.74 %     505,795,734     $ 3,512,934     0.93 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     270,588,314               208,615,838          
Total liabilities     807,034,685               714,411,572          
Stockholders' equity     77,992,576               76,245,899          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 885,027,261             $ 790,657,471          
Net interest-earning assets   $ 313,228,368             $ 252,174,009          
Net interest spread       $ 24,080,819     3.51 %       $ 20,879,574     3.37 %
Net interest margin           3.79 %           3.68 %
                         
                         
(1)   Origination fee income and costs are generally recognized in earnings when incurred which, in our opinion does not produce results that differ materially from recognizing the fees and costs over the life of the loan as required by GAAP.
     

Primary Logo

