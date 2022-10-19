Flower Turbines CEO to Appear on CBS Morning Show
Flower Turbines CEO Dr. Daniel Farb will be interviewed on Henry Ford's Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca on the morning of Saturday, October 22.LAWRENCE, NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines CEO Dr. Daniel Farb will be interviewed on Henry Ford's Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca on the morning of Saturday, October 22, 2022, to speak about the development of his small wind turbine company.
Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (HFIN) is an Emmy-winning educational program that airs weekly on CBS nationwide. HFIN celebrates science and the inventor’s spirit — from historic scientific pioneers throughout past centuries to the forward-looking visionaries of today. Each episode tells dramatic stories behind the world’s greatest inventions and the perseverance, passion, and price required to bring them to life. Show time is dependent on local CBS affiliates.
Flower Turbines’ mission is to reduce greenhouse gasses by providing renewable energy solutions, from farms of tulip-shaped small turbines and charging poles, to powering entire communities, businesses, and eventually individual residences.
Flower Turbines, based in New York with operations and manufacturing in Texas, recently launched US manufacturing and sales (https://flowerturbines.com/store/) with a sale to Coldplay to charge its batteries during concerts. It has been manufacturing and selling in the EU for 3 years.
Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The three sizes of turbines are available for sale or pre-sale at https://flowerturbines.com/store/. The company has a complementary product line of on and off-grid e-bike charging stations, some using Flower Turbines. The Flower Turbines technology is based on multiple granted and pending patents.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.”
Flower Turbines is one of the first equity crowdfunded companies to be a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools' annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined in 2020. The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team. Usually, the other winners have been traditionally funded by Angels and Venture Capital. You can sign up for updates on the next funding round at https://www.startengine.com/flowerturbines and on the Flower Turbines investor mailing list.
Here is a link to a recent video of its wind/solar charging poles: https://vimeo.com/516976674
