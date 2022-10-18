Tarsin Mobile Inc announces the acquisition of Marmol Hawaii Inc
Tarsin Mobile’s acquiring Marmol Hawaii represents a first in a series of strategic acquisitions across the hospitality industry supply chain.WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Cellura, CEO of Tarsin Mobile Inc. (“Tarsin”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Marmol Hawaii Inc. (“Marmol”), a leading provider of semi-precious stones used in the creation of well-known monuments and pieces of art throughout the world.
The acquisition of Marmol represents a first in the series of strategic acquisitions across the hospitality industry supply chain that Tarsin is currently enacting. David Cadis, CEO of Marmol, stated, “I am excited for Marmol to join Tarsin and be the first step in a strategy to provide integral parts of the supply chain ecosystem to the hospitality industry.” Marmol generated approximately $4 million of revenue in 2021 and was cash flow positive and profitable, and is two years audited. The business is expected to experience significant near-term growth with its recent announcement of two new and unique exclusive product lines.
Joe Cellura, CEO of Tarsin, said, “The combination of Tarsin and Marmol will deliver a unique customer experience in hospitality, retail, and themed entertainment. Tarsin will continue to look for additional accretive acquisitions that support our efforts to deliver innovative experiences and technology to the hospitality industry.”
Upon filing its form S1 and necessary FINRA filings, Tarsin’s management will change the name of the company to ep5 Inc. (Tarsin’s ticker symbol will remain unchanged on the OTC for the time being). Since 2019, Tarsin’s management has satisfied outstanding liabilities related to its former mobile wagering business. The company currently has convertible notes that convert at the election of the company which would account to 15 million shares of common stock if all were converted.
About Marmol Hawaii Inc. http://marmolhawaii.com
Marmol is known for its semi-precious stones (granite, marble, limestone, basalt, slate, onyx, sandstone, soapstone, travertine, and porcelain) that are preferred by famous designers to create monuments and treasured pieces of art. Notable architects and contractors have also taken advantage of the rare beauty of the Company’s inventory to add elegance and prestige to their buildings. In fact, many publications around the globe have said Marmol Natural Stones may be "the world's most beautiful stone products."
Granite, marble, limestone, basalt, slate, onyx, sandstone, soapstone, travertine, porcelain, and other semi-precious stones constitute the Natural Stone industry. The Natural Stone industry is a US $60 billion-per-year world market with thousands of quarries supplying stone and thousands of commercial fabricators serving the end-user. The market is growing at a rate of approximately 20 percent per year.
Since 2007, the Company has experienced steady growth. It is now a regular exhibitor at major stone trade shows in Hawaii where its products easily and consistently are in demand. Sales revenue has grown each year between 2010-2022. This is a result of the Company forming strategic alliances with Home Depot, Disney, contractors, and local distributors in the industry located in Hawaii and Guam. Sales to Home Depot only comprise about 10% of sales annually.
The core business model is to control the stone at its source and market through company-owned wholesale/retail showrooms. The Company was the first to develop a well-known brand in the stone industry in Hawaii. Through its investments and experience in technology, the Company has been an industry leader in the Hawaiian Islands for the past 25 years and is poised for aggressive growth.
About ep5. https://www.ep5.com
ep5 f/k/a Episode5 Inc., an early-stage development company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tarsin has been a real estate development company and had been engaged in a variety of real estate projects in early-stage development.
About Tarsin http://tarsinmobile.com
Tarsin Mobile Inc http://tarsinmobile.com with a sophisticated unique suite of fully featured and proven mobile solutions which are critical to the nature of secure transactions on mobile, not the least of which are identity confirmation, Geo Fencing, Geo Verification, Geo Location Geo Pay, and Geo Secure by state or region, a suite of consumer billing options including Point of Sale "POS", and a high level of personal and corporate security including device authentication prior to each m-commerce transaction. Supporting professional services, design services, and project management services enable full systems integration with back-end infrastructure, web front ends, and bricks-and-mortar operations. The platform supports marketing program integration and execution, ensuring high levels of distribution for operators, and ease of adoption for consumers.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Sections 27A & 21E of the amended Securities and Exchange Acts of 1933-34, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Although the company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these statements included in this press release will prove accurate.
