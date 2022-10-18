MDC to stock trout in Moberly’s Beuth Park Lake

Body

MOBERLY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the City of Moberly to stock rainbow trout for the first time ever at Beuth Park Lake in Moberly Oct. 31. More than 1,000 rainbow trout averaging one foot in length will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery in south-central Missouri to Beuth Park Lake.

Stocking Beuth Park Lake with trout will allow the public the opportunity to try their hands at trout fishing in a region that is removed from typical trout angling locations. “The stocking of trout in Beuth Lake is just the latest exciting development to come from a strong relationship between MDC and the City of Moberly Parks and Recreation,” said Director of Moberly’s Parks and Recreation, Troy Bock. “Trout fishing at Beuth Park provides another opportunity, not only for Moberly residents, but all those visitors from around the state that we will welcome in the months and years ahead!”

The trout season in Moberly will adhere to the statewide trout fishing regulations. Fishing will be open all year with a daily limit of 4 (four) trout. Anglers will need to have a Missouri fishing license, and if they desire to keep their catch, they will also need to have a trout permit. All licenses and permits can be purchased online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z5t or at any permit vendor.

To find the lake, take Business Highway 63 south 2.2 miles from the junction of Business Highway 63 and Highway 24, then McKinsey Street (which becomes Beuth Road) west 1 mile.

If you have questions about trout fishing at Beuth Park Lake, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pb