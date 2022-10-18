UMI Marketing Solutions Places Twice in Top International Marketing & Creative Awards – 2022 Summit Creative Awards®

It's exciting to be chosen for these two awards! It shows how dedicated the teams at UMI are - we chase perfection in everything we do.” — Amy Peart, CEO

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of more than 3,400 submissions from 19 countries, UMI Marketing Solutions is named a gold and a silver winner in the 2022 Summit Creative Award competition for the complete rebrand/redesign of its own brand and the custom creative work they did for Rock N' Roll Sushi, respectively.

"It's exciting to be chosen for these two awards! It shows how dedicated the teams at UMI are - we chase perfection in everything we do. We have been supporting multi-location and franchise brands for over two decades. When it came time to update our own marketing elements we wanted to nod where we came from while introducing new pieces that we believe will stand the test of time. It’s the same approach we take with our own clients – the story of how a brand originated, the path they’ve walked, is important. It’s serendipitous to receive an award for client work at the same time." – Amy Peart, CEO

Entries in 18 major categories are judged against a stringent set of standards. During its blind judging, the Board of Judges searches for and identifies innovative and creative concepts, strong executions, user experience, and the ability to communicate and persuade. Winners were selected in various categories, from print and broadcast to online advertising and social media.

"Winning a Summit Creative Award is a significant accomplishment in one's career. Only deserving entries receive recognition with vetted judges, tough judging criteria, two-phase blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting winners." Said Jocelyn Luciano, Managing Director for the Summit International Awards. "The creative work this year was outstanding. Watching the judges debate the details of individual entries in the run-off for the tops spots was inspiring."

UMI provides some of the nation’s top franchise and multi-location brands with full-service marketing and operations support. Over the past year, UMI has seen outstanding growth. Already recognized this year by Great Places to Work, the Dallas Business Journal, Franchising @ Work, and The Sammys, this has been a breakout season for the company affectionately known as the Brand Growth Experts.

About UMI Marketing Solutions:

UMI Marketing Solutions powers communications and supply chain strategy for some of the top multi-location and franchise brands across the US. They offer unprecedented value by combining an expert account team with a powerful technology platform built to drive brand growth. For more information visit www.umimarketingsolutions.com

About Summit Awards:

The Summit Awards organization was founded in 1994. Annually it conducts the Summit Creative Award, the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award, and the Summit Emerging Media Award. Additional information about the organization, its competitions, and winning firms can be found on the Summit Awards website.