Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,176 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison’s Travel to Houston, Texas

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Houston, Texas from October 19-21, 2022, to commemorate United Nations Day, which marks the anniversary of the UN Charter’s entry into force.

During her visit, Assistant Secretary Sison will give remarks at a reception organized by Houston’s chapter of the United Nations Association.  She will also take part in programs organized by Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, the University of Houston’s Institute for Global Engagement, and Houston Community College.

The Assistant Secretary’s travel to Houston will support and inform American audiences about the Administration’s affirmative agenda to advance peace and security, tackle shared challenges, and strengthen international institutions to uphold the rules-based international order.

For updates, follow @State_IO on Twitter.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison’s Travel to Houston, Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.