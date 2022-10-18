Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison’s Travel to Houston, Texas

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Houston, Texas from October 19-21, 2022, to commemorate United Nations Day, which marks the anniversary of the UN Charter’s entry into force.

During her visit, Assistant Secretary Sison will give remarks at a reception organized by Houston’s chapter of the United Nations Association. She will also take part in programs organized by Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, the University of Houston’s Institute for Global Engagement, and Houston Community College.

The Assistant Secretary’s travel to Houston will support and inform American audiences about the Administration’s affirmative agenda to advance peace and security, tackle shared challenges, and strengthen international institutions to uphold the rules-based international order.

