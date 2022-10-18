The Worldwide Fluoropolymers Market is Expected to Reach by 10,196.5 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluoropolymers market is expected to grow from US$ 7,899.1 million in 2021 to US$ 10,196.5 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 4,57,667.8 tons by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/fluoropolymers-market
Fluoropolymers enable strong carbon-fluoride bonds and are considered ideal for various applications, such as transportation equipment, electrical & electronics, industrial equipment, and medical equipment due to their lightweight and durability. Fluoropolymers vary in terms of temperature ranges, low friction, and chemical resistance. It offers high mechanical power and outstanding dielectric, wear, and thermal insulation properties.
Based on type, fluoroelastomers are expected to lead with the highest market share as the demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles is growing across the globe. Additionally, stringent emission norms related to environmental safety will bring ample growth opportunities for fluoroelastomers in the coming years.
Based on form, the granular form segment is expected to hold dominance in the global fluoropolymers market in the coming years as granular is considered ideal for developing high-performance mechanical and electrical products. Additionally, the pipe segment, based on application, is leading with the highest market share due to its benefits like better corrosion resistance capabilities.
Based on end-users, the industrial equipment segment leads with the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of 4.4%.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Drivers
Fluoropolymers find applications in the electrical, household, construction, automotive, and industrial equipment sectors, which will pave the growth path for the fluoropolymers market during the study period.
Moreover, growing investments in construction activities and a rising range of infrastructural development projects by government bodies will bring untapped opportunities for the market to grow in the future.
Additionally, the growing era of technologies and advanced materials will lead to new developments in the fluoropolymers market. The use of fluoropolymer coating (such as polyurethane coating) is upsurging at a significant scale due to growing construction applications.
Fluoropolymers' use is witnessed increasing in automobile fuel and engine systems as it helps maintain high customer satisfaction. Key manufacturers are emphasizing the manufacturing of outstanding automotive parts with the use of fluoropolymers in order to design a more sustainable and dependable business environment.
Restraint
The high cost associated with fluoropolymer is limiting its use. Moreover, fluctuating prices of PTFE and stringent regulations enforced on the manufacturing of chemical products are the other factors complicating the growth of the fluoropolymers market.
Opportunities and Trends
Growing healthcare infrastructure is driving the demand for effective medical devices, which, in turn, will open doors of opportunities for fluoropolymers as this product offers exceptional lubricity in contrast to plastics. Apart from its exceptional lubricity, the biocompatibility of fluoropolymers makes it ideal for medical device production. Further, the growing popularity of fluoropolymers for architectural membranes and photovoltaic modules will spark unprecedented growth. The growing production capacity of fluoropolymers by the key players will also present attractive prospects for the fluoropolymers market.
Regional Analysis
The US leads in North America's Fluoropolymers Market
The US is expected to lead with the highest share in North America's fluoropolymers market. Based on type, fluoroelastomers lead in terms of revenue generation in North America's fluoropolymers market, while the granular segment accounts for 70.0% of the market share as these are considered ideal for the development of high-performance mechanical and electrical products.
Germany is leading with the highest share in Europe's Fluoropolymers Market
Based on Application, the film segment is holding the major share of 25.6%, while the sheet segment will record the highest growth rate. Based on end-use industries, industrial equipment will lead with the highest share in Europe's fluoropolymers market.
China is leading in the Asia Pacific Fluoropolymers Market
In terms of revenue, China is leading with the highest share in the fluoropolymers market and will maintain its dominance even in the coming years. Based on type, fluoroelastomers are leading with the highest share, while ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) will exhibit the highest growth rate of 7% during the forecast period. Based on application, pipe contributed the most in the Asia-Pacific Fluoropolymers Market.
South America fluoropolymer market to grow at the growth rate of 4.5%
South America fluoropolymer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Based on application, the pipe segment is leading with the highest share in South America fluoropolymers market, while the sheet application is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the sheet segment is attributed to the presence of the high numbers of sheet manufacturers as its increasing usage across industries.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/fluoropolymers-market
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players profiled in the report include Arkema, Solvay, Ensinger Inc., Daikin, 3M (Dyneon), Chemours, Dongyue, and other prominent players.
Segmentation Overview
The global Fluoropolymers Market is segmented based on type, form, application, end-user industry, and region. The industry trends in the global fluoropolymers market are subdivided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global fluoropolymers market.
By Type:
Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)
Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (FEP)
Fluoroelastomers
Perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFA)
Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Polyvinyl Formal (PVF)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Others
By Form:
Dispersion
Granular
Powder
By Application:
Additives
Film
Membrane
Pipe
Roofing
Sheet
Tube
Others
By End User:
Transportation Equipment
Automotive Vehicles
Aerospace
Others
Electrical and Electronics
Wire and Cable
Batteries
Others
Construction
Industrial Equipment
Chemical and Pharmaceutical Equipment
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
Other Industrial Process
Household
Medical Equipment
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/fluoropolymers-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn