UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Identifies Decedent and Officer in Fatality That Occurred During a Police Encounter in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred October 11, 2022 in Cherry Hill. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.

The decedent has been identified as Joseph Bestick Jr., 63, of Cherry Hill.

The officer of the Cherry Hill Police Department who fired his service weapon was Officer Jared Fox.

Cherry Hill police responded at approximately 2 p.m. to the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West to check on the well-being of an individual at the residence. Following entry into the residence, officers encountered an individual who reached for a firearm and then shot himself.  One officer fired his service weapon. Mr. Bestick was declared deceased at the scene.

This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

