Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Fort Lee Involving Port Authority Police Officer

FORT LEE — The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating a deadly crash yesterday in Fort Lee involving a Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) officer in a marked PAPD patrol vehicle.

A PAPD Officer was responding to a call at approximately 5:45 a.m., traveling east on Bruce Reynolds Blvd. As the officer entered the intersection at Lemoine Avenue, an electric motorcycle traveling north on Lemoine Avenue collided with the officer’s car. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Englewood Hospital and was pronounced deceased at 6:27 a.m.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###