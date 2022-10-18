Portland, OR—Portland metro area counties, including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas, as well as Columbia County, are experiencing unhealthy air quality this morning due to smoke from the Nakia Creek fire in Clark County, Wash. A weather inversion is trapping the smoke near ground level, causing the deterioration in air quality. However, weather forecasters expect the inversion to lift by afternoon and the air quality should improve when that occurs. Forecasters expect this weather pattern to repeat through Thursday. Rain is expected on Friday, which should lead to improved air quality.
About Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.
###
You just read:
Weather inversion causing unhealthy air quality in Portland metro area, Columbia County
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.