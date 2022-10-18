Weather inversion causing unhealthy air quality in Portland metro area, Columbia County

Portland, OR—Portland metro area counties, including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas, as well as Columbia County, are experiencing unhealthy air quality this morning due to smoke from the Nakia Creek fire in Clark County, Wash. A weather inversion is trapping the smoke near ground level, causing the deterioration in air quality. However, weather forecasters expect the inversion to lift by afternoon and the air quality should improve when that occurs. Forecasters expect this weather pattern to repeat through Thursday. Rain is expected on Friday, which should lead to improved air quality.

Media contact: Harry Esteve, 503-951-3856, harry.esteve@deq.oregon.gov

