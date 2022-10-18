Global Computer-on-Module Market Outlook to 2027: Opportunities, Trends, Strategies, Companies, and Forecast
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computer-on-module market size was US$ 1,271.5 million in 2021. The global computer on module market is expected to grow to US$ 1,789.3 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2027.
A computer-on-module (CoM) is an embedded computer specifically manufactured on a microprocessor and is equipped with RAM, ethernet, and input or output (I/O) controllers. It also incorporates flash memory and other components. CoM delivers a consistent and cost-effective embedded platform majorly for computing solutions. It minimizes the time needed for manufacturing various products.
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
Growing automation in industries, together with the high demand for computers on modules in the aerospace & defense industry, will primarily pave the path for computer on module market during the analysis period. Computer-on-module applications in industrial automation, majorly across process control and discrete manufacturing, will pave the path to exceptional growth in the coming years. Further, the growing revolution of automation in the aerospace & defense industry will shape the scope of the computer-on-module market during the study period.
Restraints:
The complex designs of the computer on the module may limit the growth of the market. Moreover, the fact that designing a complex device needs robust methodology, skillset, and different toolsets adds up to high cost, which may limit the market's growth during the study period.
Opportunities:
The rising deployment of robotics is expected to open doors of opportunities for the computer-on-module market. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) 2020 report says that nearly 2.7 million industrial robots were operating in factories worldwide, which is a potential hike of 12% from 2019.
Regional Analysis:
North America leading in the computer-on-module market with the highest market share
North America is leading with the highest share in the computer module market and is expected to maintain its dominance even in the coming years. It is attributed to the fact that the US being the renowned pioneer in the adoption of automation. As a result, the demand for computers on modules is increasing. Based on the processor, the ARM processor leads with the highest share in North America's computer on module market. Additionally, the large presence of local companies is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for this regional market.
Germany is leading in Europe's Computer Module Market
Germany is maintaining its lead in Europe's computer on module market and is expected to be the fastest-growing market even in the coming years. It is owing to the growing industrial automation and efficient aerospace & defense production capabilities of the country. Further, companies are pouring high investments in industrial automation, which will contribute to the growth of the market during the study period.
Asia-Pacific to grow with the highest CAGR in computer on module market
The Asia-Pacific computer on module market registers the highest CAGR, which is linked to the fact that the region is home to a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers. Additionally, the high range of consumer electronics applications of the computer on the module will present attractive prospects for market growth. Additionally, rising government support to enhance the expansion of automation in India and China will be beneficial for the market during the study period.
South Africa holds the largest share in the Middle East & Africa Computer on Module Market
South Africa is leading with the highest share of 28% of the MEA computer on module market. ARM, based on processors, holds the highest market share in MEA due to growing industrial automation in domestic factories. Moreover, governments are pouring high investments into the defense sector, which will contribute to the industry's growth.
South America's computer on module market to grow due to rising industrialization
South America's computer-on-module market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to expanding industrialization. Recognizing the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, industries are adopting technology to avoid further disturbance. Additionally, Brazil will be the highest shareholder country in South America and is expected to maintain its dominance in South America's computer on-module market.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in significant chaos across all industries, which also hampered electronics manufacturing. Most of the hubs witnessed a downfall in turns of revenue due to a significant decline in manufacturing capabilities. Industries were temporarily shut down, which developed a shortage of components and finished goods. Therefore, it restricted the demand for computers on modules. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the computer-on-module market is expected to witness a long-term positive influence as industries are now relying more on technology.
Competitive Landscape
The key players in the global computer-on-module market are Advantech Co. Ltd, Kontron Europe GmbH, Congatec AG, Adlink Technology Inc., Eurotech Group, Aaeon Technology Inc., etc.
Industry players are extending their product portfolio with the addition of new products. For instance, Kontron unveiled its DARC™ VX208 SWaP-C Mission platform in May 2022.
Segmentation Overview
Following are the different segments of the Global Computer on Module Market:
By Processor:
ARM
X86
PowerPC
By Form Factor:
Com Express
SMARC
Qseven
ETX Module
By Industry Vertical:
Industrial Automation
Aerospace & Defense
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Automotive
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
