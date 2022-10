Customers Help Food Lion Feeds Quadruple Efforts, Providing Nearly 4.5 Million Meals to Families Facing Hunger

Apple bag campaign provides more resources to fight hunger during a critical time

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds set a goal to provide 1 million meals to neighbors in need based on sales from its annual Apple Bag campaign. Surpassing that goal, they quadrupled their efforts in partnership with Food Lion customers to provide 4.5 million meals in time for the holiday season as more families are facing hunger. Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer that founded Food Lion Feeds in 2014 to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. The Apple Bag campaign was one of many Food Lion Feeds efforts during Hunger Action Month™, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepened its commitment to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity.



During the Apple Bag campaign, which ran from Sept. 14 – Oct. 4, customers purchased specially marked Food Lion Feeds apple bags or made a cash donation at the register during checkout at Food Lion stores. Each bag sold helped provide five meals to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

“More than 34 million people, including 9 million children, face hunger in America. We are grateful to Food Lion Feeds for their sustained commitment to provide meals to communities in need through their Apple Bag campaign,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Feeding America. “Our long-standing partnership with Food Lion helps deepen our response to the increasing demand for food assistance.”

Since the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 13 million meals** through the sale of the specially marked apples.

“We know our neighbors count on us to help nourish their families,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We sincerely appreciate our customers partnering with us in the fight against hunger. We’re proud to support our food bank partners and local feeding agencies to eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when facing hunger.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Apple Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchased was donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guaranteed a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from Sept. 14 – Oct. 4, 2022.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

