Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Regions Financial Corp. (RF) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Regions Financial Corp. ("Regions" or the "Company") RF.

The investigation concerns whether Regions and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices. The conduct pertains to Regions' penalty issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB").

On September 28, 2022, the CFPB announced the filing of a lawsuit against Regions Financial Corp. for violations of consumer protection laws and regulations. Upon this news, shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped precipitously.

If you suffered loss in Regions and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at agreco@lowey.com or afarah@lowey.com.

