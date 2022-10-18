JAMIS Debuts All-New Customer Learning Experience with the Release of JET (JAMIS Education & Training)

JAMIS Software is proud to announce the launch of the all-new JET (JAMIS Education & Training) personalized learning experience for customers. The new site allows information, videos and documentation to be more accessible for clients. This will help facilitate successful training for JAMIS clients and give them comprehensive resources that are easy to find, useful to consume, and provide relevant product information all in one centralized place.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) October 18, 2022

JAMIS Software is proud to announce the launch of the all-new JET (JAMIS Education & Training) personalized learning experience for customers. The new site allows information, videos, and documentation to be more accessible to clients. This will help facilitate successful training for JAMIS clients and give them comprehensive resources that are easy to find, useful to consume, and provide relevant product information all in one centralized place.

For JAMIS clients, JET will provide a more engaging and personalized learning experience, with a number of options including self-directed online learning, customized instructor-led training (ILT), or structured certification courses for JAMIS users to become experts in their domain. A full library of on-demand courses is now available for all learning needs, including role-based content.

In addition, the video content is now organized into chapters/bookmarks to easily find the subject matter being researched. If you want to stop and return to a lesson later, you'll be able to resume the video right where you left off. Or, if you just need a refresher on one sub-topic, you'll be able to easily do that as well without re-watching an entire training session.

"Modern technology allows for learning solutions to expand beyond the traditional classroom. Our clients require a variety of training options that cater to employees' needs, whether they are on-site or remote," stated Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software. "As our customer base grows each year, training is essential for success. There is so much exciting potential in our JAMIS Prime ERP, and it's important to make sure our clients harness the power of the solution with the proper knowledge to achieve growth and success."

JET will continue to grow and evolve as more content and tools are built into the customer learning experience. The JAMIS team is dedicated to building a foundation for success and learning enablement for its customer base as more businesses continue to adopt JAMIS Prime ERP in the GovCon industry and more talented professionals develop their careers around the technology platform.

For more information, visit the JAMIS website: https://jamis.com/jet/

About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST, and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award, and staffing through accounting, project delivery, and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering, and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com or call (703) 215-9969.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jamis_debuts_all_new_customer_learning_experience_with_the_release_of_jet_jamis_education_training/prweb18962395.htm