Public input meeting for proposed improvements on ND 32 scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Civic Center at the corner of Third Avenue and First Street in Havana. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 32 from the South Dakota border to the south junction of ND 11. The project consists of a major rehabilitation with widening for approximately 10.3 miles.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and HDR Engineering, Inc. will be present and available to answer questions.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 9, 2022, to HDR Engineering, Inc. Attn: Matthew Huettl, Project Manager, 51 Broadway N., Suite 550, Fargo, ND 58102 or email matthew.huettl@hdrinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact: Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

