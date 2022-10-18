Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,105 in the last 365 days.

Jack in the Box Builds Upon Strong Franchise Development Momentum with Opening of Brand New Prototype

Recently Opened Restaurant in Tulsa is First to Feature Iconic Burger Brand's New Store Layout

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK introduced its new off-premise-only restaurant prototype with the opening of a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The new prototype was designed to meet the continued increasing demand for drive-thru service and digital ordering. At only 1,350 square feet, the restaurant features a double y-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window for ordering, dual assembly kitchens and a dedicated pick-up window for mobile and third-party delivery orders.

The goal of the new prototype is to reduce buildout costs by around 20%, while also increasing real estate flexibility. The new model is designed for free-standing locations, but can be adapted to fit in a variety of spaces such as C-stores, travel plazas, and end-cap locations.

Eye-catching design elements include a "big red box" on the façade that pays homage to the brand's namesake, and exterior lighting that turns to the brand's signature purple to signify its late-night menu hours. Features like these will attract new customers and loyal fans to the iconic burger franchise.

"The introduction of this new prototype is a huge boost to our nationwide growth efforts," said Tim Linderman, Jack in the Box chief franchise and corporate development officer. "With the benefits of increased drive-thru efficiency and streamlined operations, this new model makes the Jack in the Box franchise opportunity more appealing for customers and franchisees alike."

To learn more about available franchise opportunities with Jack in the Box, visit JackInTheBoxFranchising.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006154/en/

You just read:

Jack in the Box Builds Upon Strong Franchise Development Momentum with Opening of Brand New Prototype

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.