Active Implantable Medical Device Usage Surging in Neurological Disease Treatment: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of implantable medical devices are forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.



Increase in chronic disease prevalence, rising ageing population, and advancements in active implanted medical devices are contributing to the market growth for implantable medical devices. Moreover, higher investments and funding for the development of technologically advanced products, increased awareness of medical implant improvements, and an increase in the use of neurostimulators are also aiding market expansion.

Recently, more patients have undergone total knee and hip transplant surgeries as a result of an increase in bone fractures and injuries. The incidence of fractures, arthritis, and knee pain is also increasing the demand for orthopedic implants.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7728

Incidence of cardiovascular diseases is rising, and obesity rates are high, which are the main drivers that are likely to fuel market growth for implantable medical devices.

Medical professionals and patients can monitor their illnesses to receive an early update with the use of implantable medical devices. These wireless, automated devices assess a patient's sensitivity to a prescribed medicine dosage. The rising prevalence of neurological illnesses such as Parkinson's disease and spasticity is driving the demand for active implantable medical devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global implantable medical devices market is predicted to reach US$ 155 billion by 2027.

Market in Canada is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

Market in Germany is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.

Demand for cardiovascular implants is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.

"Increasing investments in R&D by government organizations for product innovations, rising adoption of innovative implantation methods such as robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries, growing awareness of the accessibility of implantable medical devices, rising disposable income, and growing consumer spending on healthcare services are factors driving market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst

Why is the market for implantable medical devices growing in the United States?

The drivers driving market expansion in the U.S. include rising consumer healthcare spending, increased use of minimally invasive procedures, and increased public knowledge of the availability of different medical implants.

Constant improvements in medical technology, the availability of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities with qualified medical staff, expanding consumer demand for active implanted devices, and rising government spending in the healthcare system all contribute to the market's value growth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7728

Implantable Medical Devices Industry Research Segmentation

By Product Type : Orthopedic Implants Cardiovascular Implants Dental Implants Intraocular Lens Breast Implants Others

By Material :

By Nature of Device :

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Multi-specialty Centers



By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Top market participants are concentrating on creating customized implants. Additional factors driving market growth include established distribution channels and strategic alliances with significant service providers to broaden product reach. Key market players are offering technologically advanced implantable medical devices to gain an advantage in the extremely competitive industry.

For instance,

In 2021, a total knee system without cement was introduced by Smith & Nephew. Conceloc Advanced Porous Titanium, a proprietary material that is patented for 3D printing, is used to make the implant.

Medtronic obtained innovative device designation from the FDA for completely implantable left ventricular assist equipment for patients with severe heart failure. This recognition will enable the organization to treat or diagnose diseases that are life-threatening more effectively, increasing the size of its clientele.

Key Companies Profiled

Silimed

Straumann

Stryker Corporation

Allergan PLC

CEREPLAS

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Implantech

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Establishment Labs S.A.

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Ideal Implant Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Nobel Biocare Holding AG

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7728

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global implantable medical devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, intraocular lens, breast implants, others), material (ceramic, metal, polymer), nature of device (active, passive), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, multi-specialty centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Fact.MR's Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global 3D printing medical devices market accounted for ~1% of the global medical devices market in 2021. The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 8.5 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global 3D printing medical devices market accounted for ~1% of the global medical devices market in 2021. The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 8.5 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Medical Suction Devices Market: Besides surge in demand for medical suction devices due to rising hospitalization rates amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, growing usage has also been observed for clinical research and diagnostic purposes. Fact.MR's analysis reveals that, while revenue from sales of wall-mounted suction devices is higher, mainly due to their high cost, demand for AC-powered devices will rise at a faster rate.

ENT Medical Devices Market: The global ENT medical devices market is gaining traction and likely to ascend at around 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Rise in health awareness coupled with increase in demand from the geriatric population has been boosting the sales of ENT medical devices since the past decade, while adoption of cutting-edge technologies is further augmenting demand growth for ENT medical device suppliers.

Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market: Fact.MR's wireless portable medical devices industry analysis reveals that the global market was valued at US$ 15 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 33 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11%. Demand for monitoring devices is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% reaching a valuation of around US$ 16 Bn, with that for medical therapeutic devices also surging at 11%.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583