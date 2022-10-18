B. Xquisit Hair Studio Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Decatur, Georgia

The salon is renowned for its professional hair extensions, hair and makeup services, and full body hair removal.

DECATUR, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- B. Xquisit Hair Studio is pleased to announce the exciting grand opening of its brand-new location in Decatur, GA.Founded in 2010 by President Briana Hickman, B. Xquisit Hair Studio provides a wide breadth of beauty services, including hair extension removal and installation, professional hair and makeup services, and full body hair removal services. The salon has a vast number of clientele with various hair types and needs and, as such, its staff always focuses on promoting healthy hair to ensure the foundation of each style stays strong.In the salon’s most recent news, B. Xquisit has opened a brand-new location at 2581 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30032. The location was chosen due to its proximity to other businesses, residential areas, and major fairways and highways – making it incredibly easy to get to.“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our professional beauty services to Decatur ,” says Hickman. “We are inviting everyone to come by and check out our new location, see what we have to offer, and book an appointment – spaces are already filling up!”In addition to the ones listed above, B. Xquisit also provides other beauty services in professionally managed and private suite style rooms, including:• Weave installation and removal• Hair coloring• Precision cuts• Natural haircare services• And much moreFor more information about B. Xquisit Hair Studio, or to book an appointment at the Decatur location, please visit www.bxquisit.com or check out the salon’s Instagram @BXquisit.About B. Xquisit Hair StudioB. Xquisit Hair Studio was established in 2010 by company President, Briana Hickman. The salons stylists boast over 20+ combined years of experience in the beauty industry and have worked alongside various celebrities and high-profile guests to update and/or maintain their desired image.