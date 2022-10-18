Forge Nano Appoints Don Kaiser as COO for Continued Advancement of Battery Technology Market

Battery science experts Forge Nano hire industry veteran Don Kaiser.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, a U.S.-based, global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, today announced that Don Kaiser has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Don brings more than 30 years of operations experience within the battery industry. He joins Forge Nano from previous roles at Aptiv and A123 Systems with vast experience that includes executive-level PE assignments for over 20 sites worldwide. Forge Nano will leverage Don's expertise in the Lithium Ion Battery market to build the infrastructure needed to bring Forge Nano's next-gen Atomic Armor™ technology to the market. He joins at a crucial moment in the company's growth as Forge Nano makes progress in building a $120 million 500MWh Atomic Armor™ battery facility in Denver, Colorado.

"Forge Nano will capitalize on Don's experience building A123 battery factories globally and a long history in operational excellence," said Paul Lichty, CEO, Forge Nano. "Don knows how to effectively produce industry-leading Li-ion batteries for our growing aerospace and high-performance customer base. His expertise will also help us deliver ALD equipment to the many growing industries rapidly adopting Atomic Armor™ for higher performance materials."

What does Atomic Armor™ do for batteries?

Atomic Armor™ is Forge Nano's proprietary atomic coating technology. When applied to battery materials, Atomic Armor™ prevents unwanted reactions and unlocks higher capacity, longer life, improved safety, faster charging, and a reduced cost compared to incumbent coating technologies. Batteries using Atomic Armor™ materials consistently demonstrate improved performance across applications from over 10X lifetime improvement in aerospace uses, to true 10-minute faster charging for electric vehicles, and even doubling the calendar-life grid-scale energy storage. Forge Nano's technology also requires significantly less energy to produce compared to incumbent technologies and will enable North America to produce premium batteries with a reduced overall environmental impact.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). The Company's proprietary Atomic Armor™ technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable, and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications, and industries. Forge Nano's suite of equipment and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to world-scale commercial manufacturing.

