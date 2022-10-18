MURPHY LEE LAUNCHES TOUR OF HIS LATEST PROJECT, “2ND TIME AROUND,” IN ATLANTA, OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Murphy Lee Experience is a VIBE, a LIVE show where gut-busting comedy, real hip hop & R&B collide.
The Murphy Lee Experience is a VIBE, a LIVE show where gut-busting comedy, real hip hop & R&B collide.
The Murphy Lee Experience Is Where Comedy, Hip Hop & R&B Meet
The Murphy Lee Experience is a vibe that makes a helluva date night!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Award-winning artist Murphy Lee of the St. Lunatics is reemerging on the scene with "The Murphy Lee Experience," a tour to promote his latest project, "2nd Time Around." Please don't call it a comeback, though, because he's been rocking audiences worldwide for years. This time he's doing things differently in intimate settings and incorporating everything he loves, including family, good music and his comedy obsession. And he's doing it all for whom he calls his Day Ones, his fans. “I want to hang out with all my Day Ones, who supported me from the beginning,” says Lee. “The Murphy Lee Experience makes one helluva date night with great music, comedy, food, drinks, etc.”
— Murphy Lee
Murphy Lee has always been known for delivering phenomenal flows and manipulative metaphors, which hasn't changed, but The Murphy Lee Experience reflects the new Murph. It's an intimate night out, including performances by Murphy Lee, comedy headliners, a live band, a DJ, and a sprinkle of hip-hop and R&B performances.
The Experience kicks off in Atlanta on October 22 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Atlantucky Brewing (170 Northside Dr. SW suite 96, Atlanta, GA 30313), the Atlanta brewery owned by the members of Southern rap quartet Nappy Roots. The event boasts performances by Lee, comedians Navv Greene and Darius Bradford, Entersession Band, DJ Such N Such, Singers LaToya Sheran and Seviin Li and featuring the St. Lunatics.
The idea of the Murphy Lee Experience came from Murphy Lee and his brother KyJuan's (also a Tic) excursions while on the road. "When on tour, we would always venture out to comedy shows," says Lee. All about positive vibes and good energy, the duo wanted to create an opportunity to intimately engage with their fans in the fun, laid-back setting that comedy provides. "We wanted to provide a platform for humans with a true talent to have real opportunities to show it," he said. The Murphy Lee Experience will feature headliners and rising talent at every stop and leave goodwill with philanthropic efforts that benefit youth. The tour is slated to visit St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Houston, and more cities are being added daily. UCME Entertainment and AK Legacy Firm are producing the tour. Contact info@aklegacyfirm.com or text 314-408-TICS (8427) for more information.
About Murphy Lee. . .
As the youngest member of the multi-platinum-selling group, The St. Lunatics (Nelly, Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo'Down), Tohri Harper, best known as Murphy Lee, exploded on the scene while he was still in high school. He held his own with music industry heavyweights like Jermaine Dupri in the "Welcome to Atlanta" remix featuring Snoop Dogg and P. Diddy. His standout performance proved St. Louis bred major talent. He partnered again with P. Diddy and Nelly on his first single, "Shake a Tailfeather," featured on the Bad Boys II soundtrack. The song soared to the top of the charts to become a #1 hit, selling over 2 million copies and winning a Grammy. Murphy Lee continued to top the charts with hits like "Wat the Hook Gon Be" and "Luv Me Baby," produced by Dupri and Jazze Pha, respectively – both landing on the Top 40 charts from his first platinum solo album, "Murphy's Law."
Kristen Wright Matthews
AK Legacy Firm
kristen@aklegacyfirm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
The Murphy Lee Experience ATL Promo