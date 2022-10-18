History-Making Traveler and Author Shifts from Exploring to Inspiring Children

Children from around the world are enjoying learning about geography and global cultures through virtual visits with Woni Spotts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- History-making traveler and author, Woni Spotts , has made an exciting shift from exploring the world to inspiring children.Woni Spotts was born in Los Angeles to entertainers, Roger and Betty Spotts, in 1964. Beginning in high school, Ms. Spotts hosted a documentary that included traveling around the world – an experience which eventually led to her developing an e-Commerce company, funding her future solo travel between 2014 and 2018. Despite being an accomplished musician, songwriter, and artist like her parents, she decided not to follow in her family's entertainment footsteps. Instead, Ms. Spotts became a Travelers’ Century Club Gold member, and is now the first verified Black woman to have traveled to every country and continent in the world by 2018. In 2020, she penned the book Letters from Everywhere In her most recent news, Ms. Spotts is excited to announce she is bringing her love of travel to students with her virtual Q&A classroom sessions . In the sessions, Ms. Spotts provides students with valuable information about geography and cultures from around the world – either in an interview or standard speaking format.“I was so blessed to be able to travel the world from a young age,” Ms. Spotts says. “There are so many children who will never be able to experience what I have, and I want to bring my adventures and life lessons directly to classrooms in the UK, US, and beyond. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me for your next geography and/or culture lesson – I’d be happy to bring a global perspective to your students.”To book a one-hour virtual classroom Q&A with Woni Spotts, please visit https://www.wonispotts.com/virtualvisits/ or email her at wonispotts@gmail.com.About Woni SpottsWoni Spotts is the first verified Black woman to have traveled to every country and continent in the world by 2018. In addition to offering virtual Q&A sessions to children about geography and cultures from around the world, she also designs life-changing travel itineraries for new and seasoned travelers alike.