Secretary Blinken Participates in the Grand Opening of the Philadelphia Passport Agency and Naturalization Ceremony
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks at the grand opening for the new Philadelphia Passport Agency and participate in a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Robert N.C. Nix, Sr. Federal Building in Philadelphia, PA.
The event will be open press with RSVP and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept.
Please RSVP to PA-PPT-GO@state.gov by 4:00 p.m. today, October 18, 2022.