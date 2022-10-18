United States Mint Holiday Ornaments on Sale October 21

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2022 editions of the Mighty Minters™ Ornament and the United States Mint Holiday Ornament on October 21 at noon EDT. There are no household order limits for either ornament.

Crafted in solid brass and imitation rhodium, both ornaments feature an uncirculated 2022 American Innovation® $1 Coin honoring innovations of Vermont, featuring an image of a young snowboarder in action, with inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “VERMONT.” The obverse (heads) of the coins are not visible. Additional details are below.

Mighty Minters™ Ornament

Now in its fourth year, the 2022 Mighty Minters ornament theme is “Sing Songs of Joy” and highlights Mighty Minters Layla, a peahen, and Lina and Kendra, the Mint’s coin-collecting ambassadors, who are out spreading holiday joy. The coin is in the center of Layla, Lina, and Kendra, and lit by a neighborhood streetlight with new-fallen snow.

Priced at $27.95, this delightful ornament is perfect for gift-giving and will appeal to children and adults alike. The United States Mint Seal is engraved on the back of the ornament, along with “Made in the U.S.A.” and “©2022 U.S. Mint.” A silver-colored cord is attached.

The Mighty Minters Ornament has festive red packaging that replicates the ornament design on the front. The back of the packaging lists descriptive information about the coin and the Mighty Minters featured on the ornament, along with the signature of Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.

2022 United States Mint Ornament

The 2022 United States Mint Holiday Ornament, the fourth of this series, is shaped like a snowflake, with flakes of white blue and purple, resembling the colors reflecting off icy crystals caught by sunlight. A light blue ring of smaller flakes encircles the coin, with “UNITED STATES MINT” and “2022” along the border.

An engraved version of the United States Mint Seal is on the back of the ornament, along with “MADE IN THE U.S.A.” and “©2022 U.S. Mint.” This one-of-a-kind ornament is suspended from a purple ribbon and is priced at $29.95.

The 2022 United States Mint Ornament is housed in a beautiful purple box with a white platform. The United States Mint Seal and the words “2022 United States Mint Ornament” are hot stamped in silver foil on the top of the lid. A separate certificate of authenticity in included, providing information about the coin and ornament.

To set up “Remind Me” alerts, please visit:

Mighty Minters Ornament – https://catalog.usmint.gov/mighty-minters-2022-ornament-22XT.html (product code 22XT)

United States Mint Ornament – https://catalog.usmint.gov/united-states-mint-2022-ornament-22XU.html (product code 22XU)

The Mint’s Holiday Ornaments are also included in the Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit Subscriptions - US Mint Catalog Online.

To view additional United States Mint products, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 21, 2022, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletters, Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents .

and . Sign up for RSS Feeds and follow the United States Mint on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment

Office of Corporate Communications United States Mint (202) 354-7222 inquiries@usmint.treas.gov