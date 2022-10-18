JetCool Launches Innovative Plug-and-Play Water Cooling System at the 2022 Open Compute Project Global Summit

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETCOOL Technologies Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its SmartPlate System at the 2022 Open Compute Project Global Summit. This innovative product is a chassis-level, closed-loop, direct-to-chip water cooling solution that promises increased efficiency in data center operations. With its plug-and-play design, the SmartPlate System offers data center operators a performance cooling solution that enables them to efficiently cool the latest generation of high-performance processors and GPUs.

"We view the SmartPlate System as a bridge between the air-cooled data center designs that dominate the market and the fully liquid-cooled facilities of the future," said JetCool Founder and CEO, Bernie Malouin. "With the ability to cool up to 1200W, our partners can bring the highest-performing products to market without imposing any additional operational burden on their customers, especially those occupying multi-tenant data center space where the introduction of liquid cooling infrastructure can be complicated and expensive."

SmartPlate System's intelligent coupling enables it to target the heat source using JetCool's patented microconvective cooling™, delivering unrivaled cooling performance and reliability for demanding applications. The system is designed for easy integration and installation, with no need for external plumbing or additional infrastructure. The SmartPlate System is a key milestone in the company's mission to enable data centers of all types and sizes to implement high-performance liquid cooling. To demo the product, JetCool will have a SmartPlate System on display at their booth (#C13) during the 2022 OCP Global Summit.

About JETCOOL Technologies Inc.

JetCool designs and delivers microconvective cooling™ technology for high-power electronics, enabling our customers in the data center, high-performance computing, and blockchain markets to achieve unprecedented compute performance and unrivaled sustainability improvements.

