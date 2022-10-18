Pathways Financial Credit Union Announces $5,000 Donation to Heinzerling Community

Community residents receive new wheelchair-accessible water and sand sensory tables

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Heinzerling Community in Columbus will be able to enjoy new outdoor wheelchair-accessible water and sand sensory tables, thanks to a $5,000 check presented to Robert Heinzerling, Executive Director of the Heinzerling Community, by Max Bennett, Pathways Business Development Specialist, and Chad Fields, Pathways Branch Manager.

"This organization has made such a tremendous impact on people living with disabilities," said Fields. "Pathways is fortunate to be able to provide this gift to the adults and children at Heinzerling."

The Heinzerling Community is home to 200 children and adults with severe or profound developmental disabilities. They have helped hundreds of children since their doors opened 63 years ago and have made major enhancements to their facilities which include an outdoor wheelchair-accessible playground with water play and sensory areas.

"We help people as young as a few months old to individuals in their seventies," said Brian Asbury, Heinzerling's Director of Development and Public Relations. "We rely on support from the community for things that Medicaid doesn't cover, like outdoor sensory tables. This donation from Pathways will allow us to purchase several new wheelchair-accessible water and sand sensory tables that can be permanently placed in courtyards instead of moving them around."

The Heinzerling Community provides a safe and loving environment for children and adults with severe or profound disabilities. With help and encouragement, individuals living with disabilities can enjoy a lifetime of love, learning, and growth.

Image 1: Heinzerling Foundation receives donation for wheelchair accessible sand and water sensory tables.





(L-R) Chad Fields, Branch Manager and Max Bennett, Business Development Specialist at Pathways Financial Credit Union present Robert Heinzerling, Executive Director of the Heinzerling Community, with a $5,000 check.









