October 18 - RTD, Secretary of State’s Office Announce Two Zero Fare Days to Encourage Voter Participation

Denver, October 18, 2022 - The Secretary of State’s Office and Regional Transportation District (RTD), which serves eight counties in the Denver metro area, announced two upcoming zero fare days to encourage voter participation in the upcoming General Election. In recognition of National Vote Early Day and General Election Day, RTD services will be available at no cost to all users on Friday, October 28th, and Tuesday, November 8th.

This effort, in partnership with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, encourages voter turnout in the RTD region and removes a cost barrier for people to travel by bus or train to cast their ballot.

“I am pleased that this year, RTD will have two zero fare days to provide voters another accessible way to return their ballot. I thank RTD, Colorado’s largest transit agency, for their partnership in making it even more accessible to vote in Colorado,” said Secretary Jena Griswold.

“While data shows that mail ballot voting has significantly increased voter turnout in Colorado, providing systemwide zero-fare transit access on general election days further reduces barriers to polling places,” said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “With this initiative, the playing field is being leveled so that registered voters can exercise their constitutional right.”

October 28th marks National Vote Early Day, a nonpartisan day of awareness about the tools available to many Americans – including in Colorado – to vote early. November 8th is Election Day.

Colorado voters can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov, and can use RTD’s trip planner to find the best route to get there. This year, a record 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for Colorado voters. Some locations will open prior to October 24th and voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans can register to vote or update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 31st in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 31st Coloradans can register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. Starting November 1st voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by 11:59 p.m. on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: