Healthcare Company Providing Medical Equipment Rentals and Repair to Maryland and Washington DC

Hospitals resourcing more hospital bed rentals and wound care mattress surfaces with limited purchasing budgets.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitals and medical facilities are looking for medical equipment vendors that can provide a wider range of services to fit their growing needs. As hospitals see reduced budgets for purchasing the need to rent more medical equipment continues to increase. One Virginia based company name "iMedical Healthcare Solutions" is helping hospitals deal with a changing environment by adding medical equipment rentals to their existing repair business model.

iMedical Healthcare Solutions is the largest reseller of Stryker and Hill Rom hospital beds in the United States. Along with stretchers, surgical equipment, imaging equipment and wound care mattress surfaces the company works on providing service and repair to some major healthcare chains in the Mid Atlantic region of the United States. This growth of adding more service and rental locations continues to grow as hospitals see decreasing purchasing budgets and the need for more equipment in their facilities. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve and recover from the past few years of treating patients with Covid the need for rental equipment continues to grow. iMedical Healthcare Solutions rents all types of medical equipment including surgical equipment, imaging, neo-natal, infusion pumps, patient monitors and more.

"We are seeing a large increase in demand for hospital beds and wound care surfaces for hospitals", said company spokesperson Sean Callahan. "Hospitals are looking for ways to save money and resources and renting beds versus purchasing seems to be a growing trend". For iMedical Healthcare Solutions this growing demand fits in with their existing business model of reselling Stryker and Hill Rom beds. With the large amount of bed inventory the company is able to provide the exact same bed models being used for normally twenty to thirty percent less than current rates from other vendors. By adding in service, repair, asset transfers and other services the company also helps eliminate the need for multiple vendors to be used.

iMedical Healthcare Solutions is a medical equipment repair and service company with over one hundred surgery centers and hospitals in Virginia already using their services. The expansion into Maryland and Washington DC helps them offer their rental and service programs to a growing number of hospitals in the area looking for ways to save money. "iMedical Healthcare Solutions has a huge number of assets including thousands of the most popular and durable hospital beds and mattress systems and this resource we have in house saves us from paying high prices to stock inventory and thus saving us and our clients money on rental fees." Callahan said. "Healthcare providers are also using us to help build new surgery centers and operating room suits since we can combine both new and used medical equipment options and we are able to bundle service in with the packages." he concluded.

As the need for medical equipment rentals continues to grow so too will the number of providers trying to cater to these needs. Having vendors that can take on multiple roles for services, purchasing and state of the art technology, including apps to run these programs on will also grow as well. For iMedical Healthcare Solutions the growth into the Baltimore, Silver Springs, Annapolis and Washington DC area is a first step to help address this growing new market. For hospitals and medical centers looking for biomedical services and rental information they can contact the company direct at 1 844-990-0460 or at info@imedical.solutions.

iMedical Healthcare Solutions main location in Virginia Beach