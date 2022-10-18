Brandsymbol to Expand Brand Naming, Strategy and Research Services

/EIN News/ -- Matthews, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews, North Carolina -

Brandsymbol, a woman-owned brand creation agency based in Charlotte, NC, has announced that they are aggressively expanding their professional branding and naming services both nationally and globally. They emphasize that they are a brand creation agency with a proprietary, transformative i4 Methodology engineered to deliver elite branding solutions across all areas of brand development. The agency’s leadership spans three decades of experience creating verbal and visual identities for some of the most memorable brands worldwide.

Jennifer Tolley, a managing principal for Brandsymbol, says, “Our never settle, creative philosophy combines the art, science, and data to deliver differentiating and compelling brands for our clients. At Brandsymbol every project is managed by industry veteran creatives, project managers, researchers, and trademark professionals. With culturally diverse creatives spanning 16 countries across six continents, we can ensure solutions are truly customized for each client and their target markets. Our agency is laser-focused on delivering an exceptional client experience from day one.” Learn more about Brandsymbol’s methodology and creative naming process at https://brandsymbol.com/naming/.

Brandsymbol’s solutions include: brand strategy, brand name development; corporate identity development; tagline development; positioning and messaging; global linguistics evaluation; trademark and URL evaluation; and market research. For the healthcare industry, their brand naming services include: proprietary drug name development including vaccines; modifier development; non-proprietary name development (USAN/INN); clinical trial name development; category name development; class name development; name safety and commercial testing; and regulatory submission document development.

Brandsymbol was established with the primary goal of bolstering the relationship between clients and agencies through innovative ways of transforming the brand and the brand naming process to provide smart solutions that have been customized for every client. This agency is keen on ensuring that clients receive exceptional service right from the start. Clients have expressed their appreciation of the greater creativity, more options, smart strategy, deeper validation, and unparalleled testing, which result in better brand solutions. More information about their solutions and approach can be obtained from https://brandsymbol.com/approach/

Jennifer Tolley adds, “To us, branding is a lifestyle. Our minds are constantly racing with branding thoughts and ideas. This is our home for sharing what's new, what's to come, and what's what within the world of branding.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the branding and naming services offered can check out the Brandsymbol website, call them on the phone, or contact them via email. They are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.

For more information about Brandsymbol, contact the company here:



Brandsymbol

Jennifer Tolley

704-625-0106

jtolley@brandsymbol.com

2925 Senna Dr. Suite 207

Matthews, NC 28105

Jennifer Tolley