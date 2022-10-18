SorBabes Expands to Northern California Bay Area Grocery Stores

The vegan, indulgent sorbet, SorBabes, is expanding to Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill Food stores

Los Angeles, CA, October 18, 2022 – As the first phase in their West Coast expansion, the vegan, indulgent sorbet, SorBabes, is expanding to Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill Food stores in Sacramento, the Bay Area, and surrounding cities. SorBabes is a uniquely decadent, dipped sorbet novelty bar, offering plant-based and gluten free sorbet made from fresh fruit, dipped in candy-like, creamy shell coatings with quinoa crisps.



Dessert lovers in Northern California including in the cities of Santa Rosa, Sacramento, Roseville, Oakdale, Modesto, San Jose, Redding, Salinas, and surrounding areas, as well as in select Raley’s stores in Nevada, can pick up all four flavors of SorBabes bars at their local stores; Vanilla Caramel Crunch, Wildberry Crisp, Strawberry Crunch, and Mango Coconut Crunch. Each box of SorBabes contains 4 bars. Additional flavors as well as new retail locations are expected in the coming months from the brand.



Since the company’s start in 2012 when SorBabes co-founders Nicole Cardone and Deborah Gorman began scooping homemade, artisanal sorbets at a New York farmer’s market, the two have been innovating sorbet from the traditional icy dessert into a creamy, rich treat reminiscent of craft ice cream. In 2021 the brand underwent a major rebrand to prioritize novelty bars, a shift from their original pint line, which Cardone and Gorman share was in response to the “overwhelmingly positive customer feedback" to the bar line.



“Since day one, we’ve been on a mission to reinvent sorbet into a decadent, indulgent treat as creamy and satisfying as the ice creams we grew up eating - but with a clean label and plant-based ingredients that health-conscious consumers can feel good about,” shares Gorman. “After weathering the challenges of the pandemic, we’re thrilled to make this expansion into Northwest California and share our bars with Raley’s, Nob Hill Foods, and Bel Air shoppers.”



SorBabes is also sold at select Raley's in Nevada, Whole Foods in the Pacific Northwest, H-E-B in South Texas, select Costco locations, and shipping nationwide from https://www.sorbabes.com. To find a store, visit the store locator page at https://www.sorbabes.com. To learn more, follow SorBabes on Instagram at https://www.Instagram.com/sorbabes, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sorbabes, Twitter at https://twitter.com/sorbabes, and Tiktok at https://www.tiktok.com/@sorbabes, or reach out at hello@SorBabes.com.

